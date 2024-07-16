Terradepth and Hypack Partner to Bring Hydrographic Survey Data Processing to the Cloud

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terradepth, an ocean data as a service company, today announced a strategic partnership with Hypack, a leader in hydrographic survey software. This collaboration will enable surveyors to run Hypack’s software directly in the cloud through Terradepth’s Absolute Ocean platform, significantly streamlining the hydrographic survey workflow.





The partnership addresses a critical challenge in the hydrographic surveying industry. Traditionally, surveyors process data locally on laptops and face significant hurdles in receiving the data in a timely manner and then sharing that data with end users when processed, often relying on slow and inefficient methods such as file hosting services or physical hard drive shipments.

By integrating Hypack software with Terradepth’s cloud-native Absolute Ocean platform, hydrographic surveyors can now process ocean data in near-real time during surveys and seamlessly contextualize it with existing geophysical data. This integration dramatically reduces the time from data collection to actionable insights, shrinking lead times from weeks to hours.

“ We are very excited to share our latest innovation in ocean data processing with the integration of Absolute Ocean and HYPACK’s sonar data software,” said Joe Wolfel, CEO of Terradepth. “ Our goal is to revolutionize the hydrographic industry, making ocean data more accessible, efficient, and actionable than ever before, and this partnership is a great example of this.”

The partnership offers several key benefits:

Faster decision making with near real-time access to survey data for all end users. Flexible team structures enabled by location-independent data processing. Scalable processing power that eliminates the need for expensive onboard hardware. Enhanced data security by avoiding physical data transfers and unsecured file hosting platforms.

“ We are excited to collaborate with Terradepth in offering an industry first: a complete, end-to-end subsea geophysical data processing, management, and delivery solution with HYPACK and Absolute Ocean, running in the cloud,” said Straud Armstrong, Director of Business Development at HYPACK. “ This partnership will provide our customers a dramatic efficiency gain from data collection to delivery, while enabling a secure processing from anywhere approach, and an easy way to ramp-up/ramp-down environments.”

Terradepth is an ocean data-as-a-service company focused on scaling subsea data collection and dissemination, enabling unprecedented exploration of the underwater environment. This is accomplished by environmentally friendly survey and monitoring operations that collect ocean data at the edge, combined with an immersive, cloud-native geospatial data management solution for ocean data visualization, collaboration, and analysis. These capabilities enable better and faster ocean decisions.

