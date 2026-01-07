Terra-Gen Announces Commercial Operations of Lockhart CL I & II Battery Energy Storage System Project

The project adds 128.7 MW, 515 MWh of battery energy storage to the integrated renewable facility in California

It is expected to store and provide sufficient electricity to supply more than 128,000 households for four hours

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terra-Gen, one of the largest independent, integrated renewable energy producers in the United States, jointly owned by Masdar and Igneo Infrastructure Partners, announced today the Lockhart CL I and II battery energy storage project in San Bernardino County, Calif. has reached commercial operations.

Built and co-located with the Lockhart solar and battery resources already in operation, the Lockhart CL I ESS project provides 69 MW of capacity, and the Lockhart CL II ESS will add an additional 59.7 MW of capacity. Collectively, the facility will provide enough electricity to supply more than 128,000 households for four hours.

“California’s clean energy goals are some of the most ambitious in the country, and I’m confident in the positive impact our new Lockhart facility will have in powering the state’s future with new, clean, and reliable energy resources,” said John O’Connor, chief executive officer for Terra-Gen. “This milestone reinforces our mission to provide affordable energy, at a large scale, to help strengthen the California grid while also having a meaningful positive impact on climate change.”

The 128.7 MW, four-hour lithium-ion battery energy storage system combined project comprises 164 battery enclosures and utilizes the existing gen-tie line connecting to Southern California Edison’s Kramer Junction Substation. The use of the resource adequacy capacity is fully contracted under two long-term resource adequacy agreements with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E).

“We designed this expansion to fit seamlessly with the existing facility and maximize the shared infrastructure,” said Gus Luna, chief development officer for Terra-Gen. “The Lockhart complex is a testament to our team’s ability to deliver integrated projects, at scale, on time and to the highest performance and safety standards.”

The construction of the new facility created more than 115 jobs at peak activity, and workers collectively completed more than 85,000 hours during construction and the transition to operations.

About Terra-Gen

Terra-Gen, LLC is a leading U.S. developer, owner and operator of utility-scale renewable energy projects in North America. Terra-Gen’s gross operating portfolio comprises 4.2 GW of wind, solar and battery storage projects, including 5.6 GWh of energy storage facilities across 32 renewable power sites throughout the U.S., predominantly in California and Texas. Terra-Gen is owned by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar (“Masdar”), the United Arab Emirates’ clean energy powerhouse, and Igneo Infrastructure Partners, a leading global investment manager with US$22.5 billion in direct infrastructure assets. For more information, visit www.terra-gen.com.

About Masdar

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is a global clean energy leader, transforming how the world produces and consumes energy through bold innovation and commercial excellence.

Masdar is a clean energy investor, developer and operator, advancing renewable energy projects across key markets and technologies, with a global project portfolio capacity to date of over 51 gigawatts (GW).

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

For more information please visit: https://www.masdar.ae and connect: facebook.com/masdar.ae and https://x.com/Masdar.

About Igneo Infrastructure Partners:

Igneo is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Investors Group. It invests in high-quality, mature, mid-market infrastructure companies in renewables, digital infrastructure, waste management, water utilities and transportation / logistics sectors in North America, the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation and a focus on responsible and proactive asset management. As of September 30, 2025, Igneo managed more than US$22.5 billion in assets for 200 investors around the world. For more information visit igneoip.com.

