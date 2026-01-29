Terra Energy Closes Series of Fundings With Green Loan Financing from Breakwall Capital to Expand Its Residential Solar Subscription Offering to Key US Markets

$35 Million from Breakwall Capital Brings Total New Funding to $105 Million, Following Prior Equity and Credit Facility Financing

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terra Energy (“Terra”), one of the nation’s fastest-growing residential solar subscription providers, today announced that it has closed a series of fundings at $105 million. A $35 million Green Loan financing with Breakwall Capital LP (“Breakwall”) marks the close, following equity investment from ARC PE and Azora Capital and credit facilities from Banesco and First Horizon Bank.

The series was comprised of financings from multiple banks and capital partners that have supported Terra’s rapid growth over the past 24 months and will further enable the company’s expansion from Florida into Texas and California as it continues to scale at a high pace.

Terra is Florida’s largest residential solar provider and recently expanded into Texas, with preparation underway to enter California as its next major market.

Terra solves what has historically held back residential solar: long-term financing, complex contracts, and customer risk. With a simple short-term subscription and no upfront costs, Terra delivers up to 50% electricity bill savings, with insurance and maintenance included.

“The AI revolution unfolding right now has been tied to one thing: access to more energy. The old residential solar business model didn't work. It was too complicated, too expensive, and pushed too much risk onto homeowners. Terra fixes that,” said Jaime Martinez, CEO and Founder of Terra. “Our vertically integrated and customer-first approach delivers energy that saves customers significant money on day one, with no debt, no equipment burden, and no long-term lock-in. Breakwall’s partnership accelerates our expansion at the exact moment regulatory incentives shift decisively toward a cleaner and more efficient way to go solar.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Terra as they continue their growth within Florida and expand into new markets,” said Walt Hughes, Managing Director of Breakwall. “Their subscription model eliminates friction, aligns incentives, and directly addresses the affordability and reliability issues that have long held back the industry. While the Terra model is purposefully set up to meet the evolving demands of the solar consumer, we believe Breakwall was uniquely positioned to structure a loan that best addresses their business needs and helps facilitate their long-term goals.”

Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel and Barkers Point Capital Advisors served as placement agent for Terra. Vinson & Elkins LLP served as legal counsel and Teneo acted as the independent technical and commercial advisor for Breakwall.

About Terra Energy

Terra Energy is building a modern residential energy platform that delivers clean, affordable power to homeowners through a simple solar subscription. Terra manages system design, installation, monitoring, service, and support with no upfront cost, no long-term debt, and no equipment burden for the customer. Terra’s vertically integrated approach and proprietary technology unlock day-one savings while strengthening grid resilience and accelerating America’s energy future. Terra Energy is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Breakwall Capital

Breakwall Capital is a leading energy specialist focused on direct lending capital solutions to middle-market and developing-energy companies. As an independent asset manager and employee-owned firm, Breakwall seeks to fill the gap that other financing providers appear reluctant to service. Breakwall is led by Christopher Abbate, Jamie Brodsky, and Daniel Flannery and since 2014, the Breakwall team has built a credit investment franchise that focuses exclusively on energy credit. During its 11-year history, the team has committed over $6 billion to energy and energy-related companies or projects across more than 60 transactions. Breakwall is headquartered in New York with offices in Texas and Rhode Island. For more information, please visit Breakwall’s website at www.breakwallcap.com.

