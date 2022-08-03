Terminus Named a Leader Among B2B Advertising Solutions

Independent research firm report states that Terminus “is ahead of the B2B curve in its vision to enable audience targeting and privacy compliance in the post-cookie world”

ATLANTA & INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terminus, the industry’s only true ABM platform for revenue growth, received recognition as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Advertising Solutions, Q3 2022 report.

The report noted that Terminus’s advertising solution is “a well-constructed hybrid of in-house ad-tech with custom partner integrations in key places.” Terminus received the highest possible scores in the innovation roadmap, delivery model, business audience matching, ad-level reporting, and cross-channel breadth.

“Terminus is ahead of the B2B curve in its vision to enable audience targeting and privacy compliance in the post-cookie world,” The Forrester Wave™: B2B Advertising Solutions, Q3 2022 report said. “Customers can already customize brand safety, target anonymously, and toggle settings that use audience data they deem sensitive.”

The Forrester Wave™ evaluated 14 category providers according to current offering, strategy and market presence. When assessing Terminus, Forrester Wave™ found it:

Has superior cross-channel breadth and inventory discovery, which “include activation across display, video, connected television (CTV), audio, LinkedIn, email, and native, all without leaving the Terminus user interface.”

“Earned high marks for business audience matching and context reach,” with Terminus CDP enabling “robust B2B audience identification, segmentation, and identity resolution”

Has private marketplace (PMP) and guaranteed inventory available across all channels and has secured “exclusive premium media deals with major audio and television publishers.”

“With remote and hybrid work environments, increasing data privacy regulations and evolving economic conditions, buyers are harder than ever to reach,” said Natalie Cunningham, CMO of Terminus. “Add to that, increased budget scrutiny and B2B marketers can’t afford to miss opportunities to engage with their ideal customers. Advertising is the lifeblood of marketing programs, and Terminus’s solution clearly leads the way in helping marketers maximize their spend and drive meaningful revenue impact.”

Today’s news follows Terminus’s launch of Terminus CTV and Audio to enable marketers to drive brand awareness and boost revenue through connected TV and audio ads. The company was also named a Leader among ABM platforms in The Forrester New Wave™: ABM Platforms, Q1 2022 report, and among Customer Data Platforms (CDP) in The Forrester New Wave™: B2B Standalone CDPs, Q4 2021 report.

Access The Forrester Wave™: B2B Advertising Solutions, Q3 2022 report here. Learn more about Terminus at www.Terminus.com.

