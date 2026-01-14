Teradyne to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

NORTH READING, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on Monday, February 2, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or later.

A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

Interested investors should access the webcast at investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 7:30 a.m. ET.

A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at investors.teradyne.com.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its test solutions for semiconductors and electronics products enable Teradyne’s customers to consistently deliver on their quality standards. Its advanced robotics business includes collaborative robots and mobile robots that support manufacturing and warehouse operations for companies of all sizes. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

