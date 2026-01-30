Teradyne and MultiLane Announce Formation of Joint Venture, MultiLane Test Products

NORTH READING, Mass. & BEIRUT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), a leading provider of automated test equipment and advanced robotics, and MultiLane, a leading high-speed I/O test and measurement company, today announced an agreement to form a joint venture, MultiLane Test Products (MLTP). MLTP is being formed to serve the growing demand from the AI Data Center equipment market by accelerating the development of test solutions for critical high speed data connections. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

MultiLane will contribute all the assets related to its test and measurement business to the joint venture while maintaining its existing businesses for interconnects and data center test solutions. The joint venture will benefit from Teradyne’s global electronics test market reach and MultiLane’s expertise in high-speed instrumentation, enabling MLTP to deliver differentiated, comprehensive, and agile test solutions to its customers. Under the agreement, Teradyne will be the majority owner, with MultiLane maintaining minority ownership.

“Compute architectures are evolving quickly, driven by explosive growth in AI and the need for massive, reliable high‑speed interconnects. With the creation of MultiLane Test Products, we can expand our ability to support Teradyne customers all the way from the wafer level to the data center,” said Greg Smith, President and CEO of Teradyne. “MultiLane’s proven innovation in high‑speed test complements Teradyne’s global scale and is expected to expand the served market for our Semiconductor Test and Product Test Groups, making this joint venture an ideal fit.”

“MultiLane was founded on the belief that high‑speed connectivity is the backbone of modern computing. With Teradyne, we are building a global platform that combines our technical leadership with their commercial scale and customer reach, enabling us to accelerate innovation and deliver comprehensive test solutions across the entire compute infrastructure from silicon to system. This joint venture positions us to meet the speed and complexity demands of next-generation AI and data center deployments while strengthening our ability to support customers worldwide," said Fadi Daou, Founder and CEO of MultiLane.

This joint venture is expected to position both companies to deliver greater value to customers by accelerating innovation and expanding access to comprehensive test solutions for the rapidly evolving AI and data center markets.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its test solutions for semiconductors and electronics products enable Teradyne’s customers to consistently deliver on their quality standards. Its advanced robotics business includes collaborative robots and mobile robots that support manufacturing and warehouse operations for companies of all sizes. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

About MultiLane

MultiLane is a global leader in high-speed I/O and data center Interconnect test solutions, the critical technology enabling semiconductor, networking, and hyperscale companies to deploy next-generation digital infrastructure. From wafer to system, MultiLane's comprehensive portfolio bridges emerging standards and real-world deployment, trusted by the industry's most advanced innovators to power the connectivity revolution. For more information, visit multilaneinc.com. MultiLane® is a registered trademark of HTP SAL in Lebanon and other countries.

For more information:

Amy McAndrews

Investor Relations

Tel 978.370.3945

Investor.relations@teradyne.com