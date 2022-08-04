Teradata Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Public cloud ARR of $234 million, an increase of 68% as reported and 75% in constant currency from the prior year period(1)
  • Second quarter recurring revenue of $345 million, a decrease of 8% as reported and 5% in constant currency from the prior year period(1)
  • Recurring revenue was 80% of total revenue in the second quarter, up from 77% the prior year period
  • Second quarter GAAP earnings per share of ($0.04)
  • Second quarter Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.33(2)
  • Second quarter cash from operations of $105 million and free cash flow of $102 million (3)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results.

Teradata delivered strong Cloud ARR growth, triple-digit free cash flow, and non-GAAP EPS that exceeded the high-end of our quarterly outlook, demonstrating the resiliency of our business,” said Steve McMillan, President and CEO, Teradata. “I am proud of the Teradata team’s execution and am confident in continuing to drive profitability and free cash flow, as we reaffirm our guidance. We also have powerful new technology being unveiled soon that increases benefits to our customers, expands our total addressable market, and extends our multi-cloud data and analytics platform leadership.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights Compared to Second Quarter 2021

  • Public cloud ARR increased to $234 million from $139 million, an increase of 68% as reported and 75% in constant currency(1)
  • Total ARR decreased to $1.390 billion from $1.426 billion, a decrease of 3% as reported and an increase of 1% in constant currency(1)
  • Total revenue was $430 million versus $491 million, a decrease of 12% as reported and 8% in constant currency(1)
  • Recurring revenue was $345 million versus $376 million, a decrease of 8% as reported and 5% in constant currency(1)
  • Recurring revenue was 80% of total revenue in the second quarter, up from 77% the prior year period
  • GAAP gross margin was 60.0% versus 63.1%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.2% versus 64.8%(2)
  • GAAP operating income was $14 million versus $70 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $55 million versus $117 million(2)
  • GAAP EPS was ($0.04) versus $0.39 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.33 versus $0.74(2)
  • Cash flow from operations was $105 million compared to $225 million
  • Free cash flow was $102 million compared to $219 million(3)

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2022:

  • GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.01 to $0.05.
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.27 to $0.31.(2)

Teradata re-affirms the following outlook for the full year 2022:

  • Public cloud ARR is expected to increase by approximately 80% year-over-year, as reported and in constant currency.(1)
  • Total recurring revenue to decline in the low-to-mid-single-digit percentage range year-over-year as reported. On a constant currency basis, total recurring revenue is projected to be flat to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range.(1)
  • Total revenue to decline in the mid-to-high-single-digit percentage range year-over-year as reported. On a constant currency basis, total revenue is anticipated to decline in the low-single-digit percentage range.(1)
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.55 to $1.65.(2)
  • Cash flow from operations is expected to be approximately $425 million.
  • Free cash flow is expected to be approximately $400 million.(3)

Teradata updates the following outlook for full year 2022:

  • Widen the range for Total ARR as reported to now decline in the low-to-mid-single-digit percentage range year-over-year. On a constant currency basis, Total ARR is now projected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage to decline in the low-single-digit percentage range.(1)
  • GAAP diluted EPS to now be in the range of $0.36 to $0.46.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled for today at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2022 results and provide a business and financial update. Access to the conference call, as well as a replay of the conference call, is available on Teradata’s website at investor.teradata.com.

Supplemental Financial Information

Additional information regarding Teradata’s operating results is provided below as well as on Teradata’s website at investor.teradata.com.

  1. The impact of currency is determined by calculating the prior-period results using the current-year monthly average currency rates. See the foreign currency fluctuation schedule, which is used to determine revenue on a constant currency (“CC”) basis, on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investor.teradata.com

Revenue

 

(in millions)

 

 

For the Three Months ended June 30

2022

2021

% Change

as Reported

% Change in CC

Recurring revenue

$345

 

$376

 

(8%)

 

(5%)

Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other

8

 

17

 

(53%)

 

(50%)

Consulting services

77

 

98

 

(21%)

 

(16%)

Total revenue

$430

 

$491

 

(12%)

 

(8%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas

$249

 

$274

 

(9%)

 

(8%)

EMEA

103

 

128

 

(20%)

 

(13%)

APJ

78

 

89

 

(12%)

 

(3%)

Total revenue

$430

 

$491

 

(12%)

 

(8%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Six Months ended June 30

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

as Reported

 

% Change in CC

Recurring revenue

$731

 

$748

 

(2%)

 

1%

Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other

34

 

40

 

(15%)

 

(11%)

Consulting services

161

 

194

 

(17%)

 

(13%)

Total revenue

$926

 

$982

 

(6%)

 

(2%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas

$539

 

$537

 

0%

 

1%

EMEA

232

 

275

 

(16%)

 

(9%)

APJ

155

 

170

 

(9%)

 

(2%)

Total revenue

$926

 

$982

 

(6%)

 

(2%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of June 30

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

as Reported

 

% Change in CC

Annual recurring revenue*

$1,390

 

$1,426

 

(3%)

 

1%

Public cloud ARR**

$234

 

$139

 

68%

 

75%

* Annual recurring revenue (ARR) is defined as the annual value at a point in time of all recurring contracts, including subscription, cloud, software upgrade rights, and maintenance. ARR does not include managed services and third-party software. The Company believes this is a useful metric to investors as it demonstrates progress toward achieving our strategic objectives as outlined in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

** Public cloud ARR is defined as the annual value at a point in time of all contracts related to public cloud implementations of Teradata Vantage and does not include ARR related to private or managed cloud implementations. The Company believes this is a useful metric to investors as it demonstrates progress toward achieving our strategic objectives as outlined in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

2.

Teradata reports its results in accordance with GAAP. However, as described below, the Company believes that certain non-GAAP measures such as free cash flow, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, or EPS, all of which exclude certain items, and which may be reported on a constant currency basis, are useful for investors. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation to, as substitutes for, or superior to, results determined in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each of our non-GAAP measures do not have a uniform definition under GAAP and therefore, Teradata’s definition may differ from other companies’ definitions of these measures.

 
The following tables reconcile Teradata’s actual and projected results and EPS under GAAP to the Company’s actual and projected non-GAAP results and EPS for the periods presented, which exclude certain specified items. Our management internally uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, such as gross profit, operating income, net income, and EPS, excluding certain items, to understand, manage and evaluate our business and support operating decisions on a regular basis. The Company believes such non-GAAP financial measures (1) provide useful information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the Company’s ongoing operations, (2) are useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations and results, that may be more easily compared to peer companies and allow investors a view of the Company’s operating results excluding stock-based compensation expense and special items, (3) provide useful information to management and investors regarding present and future business trends, and (4) provide consistency and comparability with past reports and projections of future results.

For the

Three Months

 

 

For the

Six Months

 

(in millions, except per share data)

ended June 30

 

 

ended June 30

 

Gross Profit:

2022

 

2021

 

% Chg.

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Chg.

GAAP Gross Profit

$258

$310

-17%

 

$559

$617

 

-9%

% of Revenue

60.0%

63.1%

 

 

60.4%

62.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

4

5

 

 

9

8

 

 

Reorganization and transformation cost and cost associated with ceasing operations in Russia

1

3

 

 

7

8

 

 

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$263

$318

-17%

 

$575

$633

 

-9%

% of Revenue

61.2%

64.8%

 

 

62.1%

64.5%

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Income

$14

$70

-80%

 

$82

$151

 

-46%

% of Revenue

3.3%

14.3%

 

 

8.9%

15.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

32

31

 

 

63

52

 

 

Reorganization and transformation cost and cost associated with ceasing operations in Russia

9

16

 

 

25

29

 

 

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$55

$117

-53%

 

$170

$232

 

-27%

% of Revenue

12.8%

23.8%

 

 

18.4%

23.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net Income

($4)

$44

-109%

 

$32

$97

 

-67%

% of Revenue

(0.9%)

9.0%

 

 

3.5%

9.9%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

32

31

 

 

63

52

 

 

Reorganization and transformation cost and cost associated with ceasing operations in Russia

 

9

 

16

 

 

 

25

 

29

 

 

Income tax adjustments(i)

(2)

(8)

 

 

(14)

(17)

 

 

Non-GAAP Net Income

 

$35

 

$83

 

-58%

 

$106

 

$161

 

-34%

% of Revenue

8.1%

16.9%

 

 

11.4%

16.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months

ended June 30

 

For the Six Months

ended June 30

 

2022 Outlook

Earnings Per Share:

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022 Q3

Guidance

 

2022 FY

Guidance

GAAP Earnings Per Share

($0.04)

 

$0.39

 

$0.30

 

$0.86

 

$0.01 - $0.05

 

$0.36 - $0.46

 

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

0.30

0.28

 

0.59

 

0.46

 

0.29

 

1.17

Reorganization and transformation cost and cost associated with ceasing operations in Russia

0.09

0.14

 

0.23

 

0.26

 

0.01

 

0.24

Income tax adjustments(i)

(0.02)

 

(0.07)

 

(0.13)

 

(0.15)

 

(0.04)

 

(0.22)

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

$0.33

$0.74

 

$0.99

 

$1.43

 

$0.27 - $0.31

 

$1.55 - $1.65

i.

Represents the income tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments to reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP income based on the applicable jurisdictional statutory tax rate of the underlying item. Including the income tax effect assists investors in understanding the tax provision associated with those adjustments and the effective tax rate related to the underlying business and performance of the Company’s ongoing operations. Of this amount, the adjustment for the tax impact of ceasing our operations in Russia created a favorable EPS impact of 0.03 and 0.05 cents, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. As a result of these adjustments, the Company’s non-GAAP effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 14.6% and June 30, 2021 was 21.7%. For the six months ended the non-GAAP effective tax rate was 25.9% for 2022 and 24.1% for 2021.

 
3. As described below, the Company believes that free cash flow is a useful non-GAAP measure for investors. Free cash flow does not have a uniform definition under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and therefore, Teradata's definition may differ from other companies' definitions of this measure. Teradata’s management uses free cash flow to assess the financial performance of the company and believes it is useful for investors because it relates the operating cash flow of the company to the capital that is spent to continue and improve business operations. In particular, free cash flow indicates the amount of cash generated after capital expenditures which can be used for among other things, investments in the company's existing businesses, strategic acquisitions, strengthening the company’s balance sheet, repurchase of company stock and repay the company’s debt obligations. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since there may be other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, cash flows from operating activities under GAAP.

(in millions)

For the

Three Months

 

For the

Six Months

 

 

 

ended June 30

 

ended June 30

 

Outlook

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$105

$225

 

$256

 

$335

 

~$425

Less capital expenditures for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenditures for property and equipment

(2)

(5)

 

(3)

 

(9)

 

(~23)

Additions to capitalized software

(1)

(1)

 

(1)

 

(2)

 

(~2)

Total capital expenditures

(3)

(6)

 

(4)

 

(11)

 

(~25)

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure)

$102

$219

 

$252

 

$324

 

~$400

Note to Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to opinions, beliefs, and projections of expected future financial and operating performance, business trends, liquidity, and market conditions, among other things. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions and often can be identified by words such as “expect,” “strive,” “looking ahead,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “plan,” “estimate,” “believe,” “will,” “would,” “likely,” “intend,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release include our 2022 third quarter and full year financial guidance and an anticipated new product announcement. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those relating to: the global economic environment and business conditions in general or on the ability of our suppliers to meet their commitments to us, or the timing of purchases by our current and potential customers; the rapidly changing and intensely competitive nature of the information technology industry and the data analytics business; fluctuations in our operating results; our ability to execute and realize the anticipated benefits of our business transformation program or other restructuring and cost saving initiatives; risks inherent in operating in foreign countries, including sanctions, foreign currency fluctuations, and/or acts of war; risks associated with the ongoing and uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition and operating results and on our customers and suppliers; risks associated with data privacy, cyberattacks and maintaining secure and effective products for our customers, as well as, internal information technology and control systems; the timely and successful development, production or acquisition, availability and/or market acceptance of new and existing products, product features and services; tax rates; turnover of our workforce and the ability to attract and retain skilled employees; protecting our intellectual property; availability and successful execution of new alliance and acquisition opportunities; subscription arrangements that may be cancelled or fail to be renewed; the impact on our business and financial reporting from changes in accounting rules; and other factors described from time to time in Teradata’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q or current reports on Forms 8-K, as well as Teradata’s annual report to stockholders. Teradata does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

Schedule A

 
TERADATA CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in millions, except per share amounts - unaudited)
 
For the Period Ended June 30
Three Months Six Months

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

% Chg

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

% Chg

Revenue
 
Recurring

$

345

 

$

376

 

(8

%)

$

731

 

$

748

 

(2

%)

Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other

 

8

 

 

17

 

(53

%)

 

34

 

 

40

 

(15

%)

Consulting services

 

77

 

 

98

 

(21

%)

 

161

 

 

194

 

(17

%)

 
Total revenue

 

430

 

 

491

 

(12

%)

 

926

 

 

982

 

(6

%)

 
Gross profit
 
Recurring

 

249

 

 

289

 

 

530

 

 

571

 

% of Revenue

 

72.2

%

 

76.9

%

 

72.5

%

 

76.3

%

Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other

 

2

 

 

6

 

 

10

 

 

18

 

% of Revenue

 

25.0

%

 

35.3

%

 

29.4

%

 

45.0

%

Consulting services

 

7

 

 

15

 

 

19

 

 

28

 

% of Revenue

 

9.1

%

 

15.3

%

 

11.8

%

 

14.4

%

 
Total gross profit

 

258

 

 

310

 

 

559

 

 

617

 

% of Revenue

 

60.0

%

 

63.1

%

 

60.4

%

 

62.8

%

 
Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

163

 

 

161

 

 

320

 

 

310

 

Research and development expenses

 

81

 

 

79

 

 

157

 

 

156

 

 
Income from operations

 

14

 

 

70

 

 

82

 

 

151

 

% of Revenue

 

3.3

%

 

14.3

%

 

8.9

%

 

15.4

%

 
Other expense, net

 

(14

)

 

(11

)

 

(27

)

 

(20

)

 
Income before income taxes

 

-

 

 

59

 

 

55

 

 

131

 

% of Revenue

 

0.0

%

 

12.0

%

 

5.9

%

 

13.3

%

 
Income tax expense

 

4

 

 

15

 

 

23

 

 

34

 

% Tax rate

 

972.0

%

 

25.4

%

 

41.8

%

 

26.0

%

 
Net (loss) income

$

(4

)

$

44

 

$

32

 

$

97

 

% of Revenue

 

(0.9

%)

 

9.0

%

 

3.5

%

 

9.9

%

 
Net (loss) income per common share
Basic

$

(0.04

)

$

0.40

 

$

0.31

 

$

0.89

 

Diluted

$

(0.04

)

$

0.39

 

$

0.30

 

$

0.86

 

 
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic

 

103.5

 

 

109.0

 

 

104.2

 

 

108.9

 

Diluted

 

103.5

 

 

112.7

 

 

107.1

 

 

112.7

 

Schedule B
 
TERADATA CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions - unaudited)
 
 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

June 30,

2022

 

2021

 

2021

Assets
 
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

545

 

$

592

 

$

684

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

266

 

 

336

 

 

299

 

Inventories

 

17

 

 

26

 

 

20

 

Other current assets

 

93

 

 

152

 

 

143

 

 
Total current assets

 

921

 

 

1,106

 

 

1,146

 

 
Property and equipment, net

 

249

 

 

288

 

 

325

 

Right of use assets - operating lease, net

 

17

 

 

26

 

 

27

 

Goodwill

 

390

 

 

396

 

 

399

 

Capitalized contract costs, net

 

95

 

 

111

 

 

97

 

Deferred income taxes

 

194

 

 

202

 

 

208

 

Other assets

 

29

 

 

40

 

 

43

 

 
Total assets

$

1,895

 

$

2,169

 

$

2,245

 

 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
 
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt

$

-

 

$

88

 

$

62

 

Current portion of finance lease liability

 

70

 

 

77

 

 

87

 

Current portion of operating lease liability

 

8

 

 

12

 

 

13

 

Accounts payable

 

83

 

 

67

 

 

91

 

Payroll and benefits liabilities

 

108

 

 

148

 

 

119

 

Deferred revenue

 

530

 

 

552

 

 

544

 

Other current liabilities

 

79

 

 

89

 

 

82

 

 
Total current liabilities

 

878

 

 

1,033

 

 

998

 

 
Long-term debt

 

497

 

 

324

 

 

374

 

Finance lease liability

 

48

 

 

53

 

 

73

 

Operating lease liability

 

13

 

 

18

 

 

20

 

Pension and other postemployment plan liabilities

 

129

 

 

138

 

 

143

 

Long-term deferred revenue

 

11

 

 

27

 

 

41

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

7

 

 

7

 

 

6

 

Other liabilities

 

90

 

 

109

 

 

119

 

 
Total liabilities

 

1,673

 

 

1,709

 

 

1,774

 

 
Stockholders' equity
Common stock

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

Paid-in capital

 

1,874

 

 

1,808

 

 

1,743

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,496

)

 

(1,211

)

 

(1,138

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(157

)

 

(138

)

 

(135

)

 
Total stockholders' equity

 

222

 

 

460

 

 

471

 

 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,895

 

$

2,169

 

$

2,245

 

Schedule C
 
TERADATA CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions - unaudited)
 
For the Period Ended June 30

Three Months

 

Six Months

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Operating activities
Net income

$

(4

)

$

44

 

$

32

 

$

97

 

 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

33

 

 

37

 

 

73

 

 

76

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

32

 

 

31

 

 

63

 

 

52

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(6

)

 

(1

)

 

2

 

 

9

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables

 

64

 

 

68

 

 

70

 

 

32

 

Inventories

 

(1

)

 

(4

)

 

9

 

 

9

 

Current payables and accrued expenses

 

23

 

 

59

 

 

(26

)

 

15

 

Deferred revenue

 

(58

)

 

(15

)

 

(38

)

 

48

 

Other assets and liabilities

 

22

 

 

6

 

 

71

 

 

(3

)

 
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

105

 

 

225

 

 

256

 

 

335

 

 
Investing activities
Expenditures for property and equipment

 

(2

)

 

(5

)

 

(3

)

 

(9

)

Additions to capitalized software

(1

)

(1

)

(1

)

(2

)

 
Net cash used in investing activities

 

(3

)

 

(6

)

 

(4

)

 

(11

)

 
Financing activities
Repurchases of common stock

 

(17

)

 

(38

)

 

(317

)

 

(121

)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

 

100

 

 

-

 

 

100

 

 

-

 

Repayments of long-term borrowings

 

-

 

 

(13

)

 

(13

)

 

(19

)

Payments of finance leases

 

(23

)

 

(29

)

 

(45

)

 

(44

)

Other financing activities, net

 

(3

)

 

5

 

 

1

 

 

18

 

 
Net cash used in financing activities

 

57

 

 

(75

)

 

(274

)

 

(166

)

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(19

)

 

1

 

 

(25

)

 

(4

)

 
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

140

 

 

145

 

 

(47

)

 

154

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

408

 

 

542

 

 

595

 

 

533

 

 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

548

$

687

 

$

548

 

$

687

 

 
Supplemental cash flow disclosure:
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Assets acquired by finance leases

$

10

 

$

13

 

$

34

 

$

58

 

Assets acquired by operating leases

$

-

 

$

1

 

$

1

 

$

3

 

Schedule D
 
TERADATA CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions - unaudited)
 
For the Three Months Ended June 30 For the Six Months Ended June 30

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

As Reported

 

% Change

Constant

Currency (2)

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

As Reported

 

% Change

Constant

Currency (2)

Segment Revenue
 
Americas

$

249

 

$

274

 

(9

%)

(8

%)

$

539

 

$

537

 

0

%

1

%

EMEA

 

103

 

 

128

 

(20

%)

(13

%)

 

232

 

 

275

 

(16

%)

(9

%)

APJ

 

78

 

 

89

 

(12

%)

(3

%)

 

155

 

 

170

 

(9

%)

(2

%)

 
 
Total segment revenue

 

430

 

 

491

 

(12

%)

(8

%)

 

926

 

 

982

 

(6

%)

(2

%)

 
Segment gross profit
 
Americas

 

153

 

 

185

 

 

342

 

 

367

 

% of Revenue

 

61.4

%

 

67.5

%

 

63.5

%

 

68.3

%

EMEA

 

63

 

 

80

 

 

141

 

 

168

 

% of Revenue

 

61.2

%

 

62.5

%

 

60.8

%

 

61.1

%

APJ

 

47

 

 

53

 

 

92

 

 

98

 

% of Revenue

 

60.3

%

 

59.6

%

 

59.4

%

 

57.6

%

 
Total segment gross profit

 

263

 

 

318

 

 

575

 

 

633

 

% of Revenue

 

61.2

%

 

64.8

%

 

62.1

%

 

64.5

%

 
Reconciling items(1)

 

(5

)

 

(8

)

 

(16

)

 

(16

)

 
Total gross profit

$

258

 

$

310

 

$

559

 

$

617

 

% of Revenue

 

60.0

%

 

63.1

%

 

60.4

%

 

62.8

%

 
 
(1) Reconciling items include stock-based compensation, capitalized software, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition, integration and reorganization-related items.
(2) The impact of currency is determined by calculating the prior period results using the current-year monthly average currency rates.

 

