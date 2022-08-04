Teradata Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Public cloud ARR of $234 million, an increase of 68% as reported and 75% in constant currency from the prior year period (1)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results.

“ Teradata delivered strong Cloud ARR growth, triple-digit free cash flow, and non-GAAP EPS that exceeded the high-end of our quarterly outlook, demonstrating the resiliency of our business,” said Steve McMillan, President and CEO, Teradata. “ I am proud of the Teradata team’s execution and am confident in continuing to drive profitability and free cash flow, as we reaffirm our guidance. We also have powerful new technology being unveiled soon that increases benefits to our customers, expands our total addressable market, and extends our multi-cloud data and analytics platform leadership.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights Compared to Second Quarter 2021

Public cloud ARR increased to $234 million from $139 million, an increase of 68% as reported and 75% in constant currency (1)

Total ARR decreased to $1.390 billion from $1.426 billion, a decrease of 3% as reported and an increase of 1% in constant currency (1)

Total revenue was $430 million versus $491 million, a decrease of 12% as reported and 8% in constant currency (1)

Recurring revenue was $345 million versus $376 million, a decrease of 8% as reported and 5% in constant currency (1)

Recurring revenue was 80% of total revenue in the second quarter, up from 77% the prior year period

GAAP gross margin was 60.0% versus 63.1%

Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.2% versus 64.8% (2)

GAAP operating income was $14 million versus $70 million

Non-GAAP operating income was $55 million versus $117 million (2)

GAAP EPS was ($0.04) versus $0.39 per diluted share

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.33 versus $0.74 (2)

Cash flow from operations was $105 million compared to $225 million

Free cash flow was $102 million compared to $219 million(3)

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2022:

GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.01 to $0.05.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.27 to $0.31.(2)

Teradata re-affirms the following outlook for the full year 2022:

Public cloud ARR is expected to increase by approximately 80% year-over-year, as reported and in constant currency. (1)

Total recurring revenue to decline in the low-to-mid-single-digit percentage range year-over-year as reported. On a constant currency basis, total recurring revenue is projected to be flat to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range. (1)

Total revenue to decline in the mid-to-high-single-digit percentage range year-over-year as reported. On a constant currency basis, total revenue is anticipated to decline in the low-single-digit percentage range. (1)

Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.55 to $1.65. (2)

Cash flow from operations is expected to be approximately $425 million.

Free cash flow is expected to be approximately $400 million.(3)

Teradata updates the following outlook for full year 2022:

Widen the range for Total ARR as reported to now decline in the low-to-mid-single-digit percentage range year-over-year. On a constant currency basis, Total ARR is now projected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage to decline in the low-single-digit percentage range. (1)

GAAP diluted EPS to now be in the range of $0.36 to $0.46.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled for today at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2022 results and provide a business and financial update. Access to the conference call, as well as a replay of the conference call, is available on Teradata’s website at investor.teradata.com.

Supplemental Financial Information

Additional information regarding Teradata’s operating results is provided below as well as on Teradata’s website at investor.teradata.com.

The impact of currency is determined by calculating the prior-period results using the current-year monthly average currency rates. See the foreign currency fluctuation schedule, which is used to determine revenue on a constant currency (“CC”) basis, on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investor.teradata.com

Revenue (in millions) For the Three Months ended June 30 2022 2021 % Change



as Reported % Change in CC Recurring revenue $345 $376 (8%) (5%) Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other 8 17 (53%) (50%) Consulting services 77 98 (21%) (16%) Total revenue $430 $491 (12%) (8%) Americas $249 $274 (9%) (8%) EMEA 103 128 (20%) (13%) APJ 78 89 (12%) (3%) Total revenue $430 $491 (12%) (8%)

Revenue (in millions) For the Six Months ended June 30 2022 2021 % Change



as Reported % Change in CC Recurring revenue $731 $748 (2%) 1% Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other 34 40 (15%) (11%) Consulting services 161 194 (17%) (13%) Total revenue $926 $982 (6%) (2%) Americas $539 $537 0% 1% EMEA 232 275 (16%) (9%) APJ 155 170 (9%) (2%) Total revenue $926 $982 (6%) (2%) As of June 30 2022 2021 % Change



as Reported % Change in CC Annual recurring revenue* $1,390 $1,426 (3%) 1% Public cloud ARR** $234 $139 68% 75%

* Annual recurring revenue (ARR) is defined as the annual value at a point in time of all recurring contracts, including subscription, cloud, software upgrade rights, and maintenance. ARR does not include managed services and third-party software. The Company believes this is a useful metric to investors as it demonstrates progress toward achieving our strategic objectives as outlined in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

** Public cloud ARR is defined as the annual value at a point in time of all contracts related to public cloud implementations of Teradata Vantage and does not include ARR related to private or managed cloud implementations. The Company believes this is a useful metric to investors as it demonstrates progress toward achieving our strategic objectives as outlined in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

2. Teradata reports its results in accordance with GAAP. However, as described below, the Company believes that certain non-GAAP measures such as free cash flow, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, or EPS, all of which exclude certain items, and which may be reported on a constant currency basis, are useful for investors. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation to, as substitutes for, or superior to, results determined in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each of our non-GAAP measures do not have a uniform definition under GAAP and therefore, Teradata’s definition may differ from other companies’ definitions of these measures. The following tables reconcile Teradata’s actual and projected results and EPS under GAAP to the Company’s actual and projected non-GAAP results and EPS for the periods presented, which exclude certain specified items. Our management internally uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, such as gross profit, operating income, net income, and EPS, excluding certain items, to understand, manage and evaluate our business and support operating decisions on a regular basis. The Company believes such non-GAAP financial measures (1) provide useful information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the Company’s ongoing operations, (2) are useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations and results, that may be more easily compared to peer companies and allow investors a view of the Company’s operating results excluding stock-based compensation expense and special items, (3) provide useful information to management and investors regarding present and future business trends, and (4) provide consistency and comparability with past reports and projections of future results.

For the Three Months For the Six Months (in millions, except per share data) ended June 30 ended June 30 Gross Profit: 2022 2021 % Chg. 2022 2021 % Chg. GAAP Gross Profit $258 $310 -17% $559 $617 -9% % of Revenue 60.0% 63.1% 60.4% 62.8% Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 4 5 9 8 Reorganization and transformation cost and cost associated with ceasing operations in Russia 1 3 7 8 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $263 $318 -17% $575 $633 -9% % of Revenue 61.2% 64.8% 62.1% 64.5% Operating Income GAAP Operating Income $14 $70 -80% $82 $151 -46% % of Revenue 3.3% 14.3% 8.9% 15.4% Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 32 31 63 52 Reorganization and transformation cost and cost associated with ceasing operations in Russia 9 16 25 29 Non-GAAP Operating Income $55 $117 -53% $170 $232 -27% % of Revenue 12.8% 23.8% 18.4% 23.6% Net Income GAAP Net Income ($4) $44 -109% $32 $97 -67% % of Revenue (0.9%) 9.0% 3.5% 9.9% Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 32 31 63 52 Reorganization and transformation cost and cost associated with ceasing operations in Russia 9 16 25 29 Income tax adjustments(i) (2) (8) (14) (17) Non-GAAP Net Income $35 $83 -58% $106 $161 -34% % of Revenue 8.1% 16.9% 11.4% 16.4%

For the Three Months ended June 30 For the Six Months ended June 30 2022 Outlook Earnings Per Share: 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 Q3 Guidance 2022 FY Guidance GAAP Earnings Per Share ($0.04) $0.39 $0.30 $0.86 $0.01 - $0.05 $0.36 - $0.46 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 0.30 0.28 0.59 0.46 0.29 1.17 Reorganization and transformation cost and cost associated with ceasing operations in Russia 0.09 0.14 0.23 0.26 0.01 0.24 Income tax adjustments(i) (0.02) (0.07) (0.13) (0.15) (0.04) (0.22) Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.33 $0.74 $0.99 $1.43 $0.27 - $0.31 $1.55 - $1.65

i. Represents the income tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments to reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP income based on the applicable jurisdictional statutory tax rate of the underlying item. Including the income tax effect assists investors in understanding the tax provision associated with those adjustments and the effective tax rate related to the underlying business and performance of the Company’s ongoing operations. Of this amount, the adjustment for the tax impact of ceasing our operations in Russia created a favorable EPS impact of 0.03 and 0.05 cents, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. As a result of these adjustments, the Company’s non-GAAP effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 14.6% and June 30, 2021 was 21.7%. For the six months ended the non-GAAP effective tax rate was 25.9% for 2022 and 24.1% for 2021. 3. As described below, the Company believes that free cash flow is a useful non-GAAP measure for investors. Free cash flow does not have a uniform definition under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and therefore, Teradata's definition may differ from other companies' definitions of this measure. Teradata’s management uses free cash flow to assess the financial performance of the company and believes it is useful for investors because it relates the operating cash flow of the company to the capital that is spent to continue and improve business operations. In particular, free cash flow indicates the amount of cash generated after capital expenditures which can be used for among other things, investments in the company's existing businesses, strategic acquisitions, strengthening the company’s balance sheet, repurchase of company stock and repay the company’s debt obligations. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since there may be other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, cash flows from operating activities under GAAP.

(in millions) For the



Three Months For the



Six Months ended June 30 ended June 30 Outlook 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $105 $225 $256 $335 ~$425 Less capital expenditures for: Expenditures for property and equipment (2) (5) (3) (9) (~23) Additions to capitalized software (1) (1) (1) (2) (~2) Total capital expenditures (3) (6) (4) (11) (~25) Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure) $102 $219 $252 $324 ~$400

Note to Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to opinions, beliefs, and projections of expected future financial and operating performance, business trends, liquidity, and market conditions, among other things. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions and often can be identified by words such as “expect,” “strive,” “looking ahead,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “plan,” “estimate,” “believe,” “will,” “would,” “likely,” “intend,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release include our 2022 third quarter and full year financial guidance and an anticipated new product announcement. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those relating to: the global economic environment and business conditions in general or on the ability of our suppliers to meet their commitments to us, or the timing of purchases by our current and potential customers; the rapidly changing and intensely competitive nature of the information technology industry and the data analytics business; fluctuations in our operating results; our ability to execute and realize the anticipated benefits of our business transformation program or other restructuring and cost saving initiatives; risks inherent in operating in foreign countries, including sanctions, foreign currency fluctuations, and/or acts of war; risks associated with the ongoing and uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition and operating results and on our customers and suppliers; risks associated with data privacy, cyberattacks and maintaining secure and effective products for our customers, as well as, internal information technology and control systems; the timely and successful development, production or acquisition, availability and/or market acceptance of new and existing products, product features and services; tax rates; turnover of our workforce and the ability to attract and retain skilled employees; protecting our intellectual property; availability and successful execution of new alliance and acquisition opportunities; subscription arrangements that may be cancelled or fail to be renewed; the impact on our business and financial reporting from changes in accounting rules; and other factors described from time to time in Teradata’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q or current reports on Forms 8-K, as well as Teradata’s annual report to stockholders. Teradata does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

Schedule A TERADATA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share amounts - unaudited) For the Period Ended June 30 Three Months Six Months 2022 2021 % Chg 2022 2021 % Chg Revenue Recurring $ 345 $ 376 (8 %) $ 731 $ 748 (2 %) Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other 8 17 (53 %) 34 40 (15 %) Consulting services 77 98 (21 %) 161 194 (17 %) Total revenue 430 491 (12 %) 926 982 (6 %) Gross profit Recurring 249 289 530 571 % of Revenue 72.2 % 76.9 % 72.5 % 76.3 % Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other 2 6 10 18 % of Revenue 25.0 % 35.3 % 29.4 % 45.0 % Consulting services 7 15 19 28 % of Revenue 9.1 % 15.3 % 11.8 % 14.4 % Total gross profit 258 310 559 617 % of Revenue 60.0 % 63.1 % 60.4 % 62.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 163 161 320 310 Research and development expenses 81 79 157 156 Income from operations 14 70 82 151 % of Revenue 3.3 % 14.3 % 8.9 % 15.4 % Other expense, net (14 ) (11 ) (27 ) (20 ) Income before income taxes - 59 55 131 % of Revenue 0.0 % 12.0 % 5.9 % 13.3 % Income tax expense 4 15 23 34 % Tax rate 972.0 % 25.4 % 41.8 % 26.0 % Net (loss) income $ (4 ) $ 44 $ 32 $ 97 % of Revenue (0.9 %) 9.0 % 3.5 % 9.9 % Net (loss) income per common share Basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.40 $ 0.31 $ 0.89 Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.39 $ 0.30 $ 0.86 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 103.5 109.0 104.2 108.9 Diluted 103.5 112.7 107.1 112.7

Schedule B TERADATA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions - unaudited) June 30, December 31, June 30, 2022 2021 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 545 $ 592 $ 684 Accounts receivable, net 266 336 299 Inventories 17 26 20 Other current assets 93 152 143 Total current assets 921 1,106 1,146 Property and equipment, net 249 288 325 Right of use assets - operating lease, net 17 26 27 Goodwill 390 396 399 Capitalized contract costs, net 95 111 97 Deferred income taxes 194 202 208 Other assets 29 40 43 Total assets $ 1,895 $ 2,169 $ 2,245 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ - $ 88 $ 62 Current portion of finance lease liability 70 77 87 Current portion of operating lease liability 8 12 13 Accounts payable 83 67 91 Payroll and benefits liabilities 108 148 119 Deferred revenue 530 552 544 Other current liabilities 79 89 82 Total current liabilities 878 1,033 998 Long-term debt 497 324 374 Finance lease liability 48 53 73 Operating lease liability 13 18 20 Pension and other postemployment plan liabilities 129 138 143 Long-term deferred revenue 11 27 41 Deferred tax liabilities 7 7 6 Other liabilities 90 109 119 Total liabilities 1,673 1,709 1,774 Stockholders' equity Common stock 1 1 1 Paid-in capital 1,874 1,808 1,743 Accumulated deficit (1,496 ) (1,211 ) (1,138 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (157 ) (138 ) (135 ) Total stockholders' equity 222 460 471 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,895 $ 2,169 $ 2,245

Schedule C TERADATA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions - unaudited) For the Period Ended June 30 Three Months Six Months 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income $ (4 ) $ 44 $ 32 $ 97 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33 37 73 76 Stock-based compensation expense 32 31 63 52 Deferred income taxes (6 ) (1 ) 2 9 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables 64 68 70 32 Inventories (1 ) (4 ) 9 9 Current payables and accrued expenses 23 59 (26 ) 15 Deferred revenue (58 ) (15 ) (38 ) 48 Other assets and liabilities 22 6 71 (3 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 105 225 256 335 Investing activities Expenditures for property and equipment (2 ) (5 ) (3 ) (9 ) Additions to capitalized software (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3 ) (6 ) (4 ) (11 ) Financing activities Repurchases of common stock (17 ) (38 ) (317 ) (121 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 100 - 100 - Repayments of long-term borrowings - (13 ) (13 ) (19 ) Payments of finance leases (23 ) (29 ) (45 ) (44 ) Other financing activities, net (3 ) 5 1 18 Net cash used in financing activities 57 (75 ) (274 ) (166 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (19 ) 1 (25 ) (4 ) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 140 145 (47 ) 154 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 408 542 595 533 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 548 $ 687 $ 548 $ 687 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Non-cash investing and financing activities: Assets acquired by finance leases $ 10 $ 13 $ 34 $ 58 Assets acquired by operating leases $ - $ 1 $ 1 $ 3

Schedule D TERADATA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions - unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30 For the Six Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 % Change



As Reported % Change



Constant



Currency (2) 2022 2021 % Change



As Reported % Change



Constant



Currency (2) Segment Revenue Americas $ 249 $ 274 (9 %) (8 %) $ 539 $ 537 0 % 1 % EMEA 103 128 (20 %) (13 %) 232 275 (16 %) (9 %) APJ 78 89 (12 %) (3 %) 155 170 (9 %) (2 %) Total segment revenue 430 491 (12 %) (8 %) 926 982 (6 %) (2 %) Segment gross profit Americas 153 185 342 367 % of Revenue 61.4 % 67.5 % 63.5 % 68.3 % EMEA 63 80 141 168 % of Revenue 61.2 % 62.5 % 60.8 % 61.1 % APJ 47 53 92 98 % of Revenue 60.3 % 59.6 % 59.4 % 57.6 % Total segment gross profit 263 318 575 633 % of Revenue 61.2 % 64.8 % 62.1 % 64.5 % Reconciling items(1) (5 ) (8 ) (16 ) (16 ) Total gross profit $ 258 $ 310 $ 559 $ 617 % of Revenue 60.0 % 63.1 % 60.4 % 62.8 % (1) Reconciling items include stock-based compensation, capitalized software, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition, integration and reorganization-related items. (2) The impact of currency is determined by calculating the prior period results using the current-year monthly average currency rates.

