Teradata Announces Date for Release of Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Earnings conference call to begin at 5 a.m. PT on Monday, February 13, 2023

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it will release its 2022 fiscal fourth quarter and full year financial results before the market opens on Monday, February 13, 2023. Teradata will host a conference call and live webcast at 5 a.m. PT the same day to discuss the results and provide a business and financial update, including its 2023 financial outlook.

The live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com.

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT

Christopher T. Lee



858-485-2523 office



christopher.lee@teradata.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Donahue



858-485-3029 office



jennifer.donahue@teradata.com