Tenchijin, a JAXA Startup, to Participate in Gravity Challenge, a Programme Dedicated to Designing Solutions Using Space Technology and Data

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tenchijin, a start-up company recognised by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), has passed screening to participate in Gravity Challenge. This programme builds frameworks to solve current issues in industry, society, and the environment.

Going forth, Tenchijin, Inc. will suggest solutions that utilise Tenchijin Compass, an AI software incorporating satellite data, to four corporations.

What is Gravity Challenge?

Gravity Challenge connects industries handling various challenges to space technology start-ups. Each of the 12 industries attending the event introduce projects to which space technology start-ups from all over the globe, register and provide unique resolutions once they pass initial screening. The chosen solution framework will be awarded long term support from GRAVITY CHALLENGE.

Gravity Challenge https://gravitychallenge.space/

Four Ideas for four corporations

Tenchijin, Inc. will propose the following ideas to four industries.

https://vimeo.com/536263818

1. Climate control tools to Australian farmers

2. Protect soil and revitalise blighted land

3. Develop an AI algorithm to use space data efficiently

4. Develop a next generation in-flight communication technology

Tenchijin, Inc. plans to analyze a farm’s environmental characteristics and their change over time to advise crops and harvesting methods for that location. This will be achieved by employing Tenchijin Compass, a cutting-edge tool containing Earth Observation Satellite data. Additionally, Tenchijin, Inc. also seeks to predict environmental strains on a specific region by monitoring and examining satellite data.

Tenchijin, Inc. aims to broaden its customer base to a global scale via participation in the Gravity Challenge.

[A patented geospatial analysis software, Tenchijin Compass]

The name Tenchijin Compass was coined by the founding member’s aspirations to navigate through an ocean of data accumulated by Earth observing satellites. The members anticipate a future where suitable land for various needs is extracted from space data.

Tenchijin Compass teaser video: https://youtu.be/uA44Hnl042c

[Company Profile]

Industry name: Tenchijin, Inc.

Location: Sumitomofudosan Onarimon Tower 9F 1-1-1 Shiba-kouen, Minato-ward, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Yasuhito Sakuraba, Board of management

Provided services: Land evaluation consulting using satellite data

Site URL: https://tenchijin.co.jp/

