Tempus Announces the Launch of Paige Predict

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine, today announced the launch of Paige Predict, a suite of cutting-edge digital pathology applications that analyze hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) whole slide images to help inform testing decisions. The AI-powered solution is designed to predict the likely presence or absence of clinically actionable and relevant biomarkers directly from a single H&E slide, offering physicians insights even when tissue samples are insufficient for full molecular profiling.

As the demand for next-generation sequencing (NGS) and immunohistochemistry (IHC) testing grows, so does the challenge of limited tissue availability. When a sample is “quantity not sufficient” (QNS), patients can face delays of days or weeks for testing results, waiting for repeat biopsies or alternative testing, ultimately prolonging uncertainty and potentially impacting treatment options. Paige Predict’s ability to use an H&E image to identify biomarkers that are more or less likely to be present in the specimen can be used by clinicians to inform the sequence in which they will order confirmatory tissue-based tests, maximizing the likelihood of receiving an actionable result before exhausting tissue.

Leveraging Tempus and Paige’s intelligent digital pathology platform and proprietary AI products, Paige Predict identifies critical biomarker information from even scarce amounts of tissue and analyzes H&E images to predict the likelihood of 123 biomarkers and oncogenic molecular pathways in 16 cancer types, including NSCLC, prostate, breast, pancreatic, colorectal, and more. Results are automatically delivered with the clinical report to ordering physicians.

Paige Predict was built using Paige’s foundation model and a combined, multimodal cohort from Tempus and Paige, which contains de-identified data on over 200,000 patients. The model has been rigorously validated to demonstrate performance, generalizability and robustness across multiple, diverse datasets, including a large-scale cohort from Tempus.

“Tissue can be scarce, but insights don’t have to be," said Ezra Cohen, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Oncology at Tempus. “Paige Predict overcomes one of the biggest barriers in NGS by delivering actionable information to inform critical testing decisions for patient care when sequencing isn’t feasible. This is a defining moment as Tempus and Paige continue our work together following last year’s acquisition, demonstrating the transformative technology our teams are bringing to digital pathology.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

