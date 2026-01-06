Tempo Strengthens Executive Leadership to Meet Accelerating Enterprise Demand for Adaptive Portfolio Management

Leaders from ServiceNow, Workiva, and Zilliant to bolster enterprise SaaS and AI capabilities as market demand accelerates

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempo Software, a leader in strategic portfolio management solutions, today announced the appointment of Kevin Nanney as Chief Product Officer and Shams Chauthani as Chief Technology Officer. The dual executive hires reflect growing market demand for adaptive portfolio management capabilities as enterprises face mounting pressure to align strategy and work with outcomes across increasingly complex initiatives.

Nanney joins Tempo from Iron Mountain, where he served as Senior Vice President of Global Product Management, Solutions & Marketing. He brings extensive experience scaling SaaS platforms, including previous leadership roles at Workiva and ServiceNow, where he drove product strategy for enterprise software solutions.

Chauthani comes to Tempo from Zilliant, where, as CTO and SVP Engineering, he led the transformation from single-product enterprise software to a cloud-native SaaS platform with six products spanning price and revenue management. His background also includes senior engineering leadership at SolarWinds, where he helped build what became a successful $5 billion public company serving IT management software customers.

"Enterprise teams are managing more complexity than ever – balancing competing priorities, adapting to constant change, and delivering strategic impact," said Vic Chynoweth, CEO of Tempo Software. "Kevin and Shams bring product vision and engineering expertise that will further enhance Tempo’s ability to help our customers navigate these complexities. Their experience building and scaling enterprise software will directly translate into stronger capabilities and faster innovation for the organizations that depend on Tempo to deliver outcomes."

The appointments come as Tempo experiences strong market momentum, with growing adoption of its integrated project and portfolio management solutions across enterprise, mid-market and SMB customers navigating complex strategic initiatives. Both executives will play critical roles in advancing Tempo's product roadmap and strengthening its position in the SPM market.

"The market is shifting away from rigid, top-down planning tools toward platforms that help organizations adapt in real-time," said Kevin Nanney, incoming Chief Product Officer. "Tempo's customers are already seeing the value of that approach, and my focus will be on accelerating our ability to deliver the enterprise-grade capabilities they need to manage portfolios that are more dynamic, distributed, and data-driven than ever before."

Chauthani's engineering leadership will be instrumental in scaling Tempo's technical infrastructure to support enterprise customers globally while maintaining the agility and innovation that have defined the company's growth.

"Throughout my career, I've seen how AI can drive transformational business outcomes – from generating significant revenue and margin growth for global companies to unlocking insights that reshape entire industries," said Shams Chauthani, incoming Chief Technology Officer.

"While building a robust, enterprise-grade platform for Tempo's SPM modules is essential, what truly excites me is leveraging AI to fundamentally transform how people manage and execute their work. We have the opportunity to redefine what's possible in strategic portfolio management."

The leadership appointments support Tempo's commitment to meeting customer demand through expanded product capabilities, deeper enterprise functionality, and continued innovation in adaptive strategic portfolio management. Both Nanney and Chauthani will be based remotely and report directly to Chynoweth.

About Tempo Software

Tempo Software is the leader in Adaptive Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), helping organizations continuously plan, adapt, and deliver results with clarity and confidence. Tempo's modular platform combines AI-powered insights with flexible adoption models to keep teams aligned, manage risk, and connect strategy to outcomes – meeting organizations wherever they are in their transformation journey. Through strategic alliances with technology platforms including Atlassian Jira, monday.com, Asana, ServiceNow, and Azure DevOps, and a robust partner ecosystem of over 300 solution providers, Tempo extends its capabilities across the enterprise. The company serves over 30,000 customers across diverse industries – including Cisco, Airbus, Oracle, and more than one-third of the Fortune 500 – who rely on Tempo to drive measurable outcomes at scale. Learn more at www.tempo.io.

About Diversis Capital

Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners and Strategic Advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. To learn more, visit www.diversis.com.

