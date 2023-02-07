<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Tellus Markets Launches a Turnkey Solution for Enterprise Sustainability Teams

Tellus Markets, a leading climate technology company, introduces the industry’s first technology solution with clean power and emissions reduction marketplaces.

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tellus Climate Suite, being released today by Tellus Markets, provides a single solution for companies to track, plan and meet their climate goals. This platform includes three interoperable products for streamlined operation and error-free data transfer. Tellus Climate Suite combines greenhouse gas accounting with digital marketplaces for users to purchase clean power, carbon offsets and RECs, providing the most comprehensive functionality of any climate solution available today.

Tellus Climate Suite is the logical evolution of their existing product offering for clean power purchasing, Tellus PPA. The expanded functionality brings enhanced value to existing customers, and offers a strong value proposition to any company with sustainability goals.

“An increasing number of firms are either beginning or accelerating their sustainability journey, committing to reducing emissions and hiring staff to implement those objectives. Up to now, sustainability teams had to go through a long process to identify and select technology solutions and digital marketplaces, ending up with a disconnected technology stack requiring significant management time and manual data transfer. With the launch of Tellus Climate Suite, for the first time these teams can leverage a single solution to manage and execute their organization’s sustainability plans to help achieve their climate goals,” said Chip Horton, Chief Executive Officer at Tellus Markets.

About Tellus Markets

Tellus Markets creates technology solutions that empower transformation of the global energy system. We are focused on improving the fragmented markets and inefficient transaction processes prevalent in climate markets and making our solutions available to a broad range of organizations. To learn more, please visit: https://www.tellusmarkets.com/

Contacts

James Cahalin

+1 855-525-2500 x250

+1 720-771-0158

media@tellusmarkets.com

