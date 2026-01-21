Telestream DIVA Now Certified with Quantum ActiveScale and ActiveScale Cold Storage

Certification extends DIVA’s trusted archive workflows to a fully integrated active-and-cold storage platform to create durable media archives built to last for decades.

NEVADA CITY, Calif. & CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telestream®, the industry’s leading provider of content lifecycle management and media workflow orchestration, and Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced that Telestream’s DIVA content management platform is now certified with the Quantum ActiveScale™ object storage platform, including its integrated ActiveScale Cold Storage tier. This certification enables media organizations to combine DIVA’s proven, policy-driven archive workflows with an on-premises object storage platform designed to deliver extreme durability, lower power and cooling costs, and streamlined management to support long-term preservation at petabyte scale. It also expands the long-standing relationship between Telestream and Quantum®, building on existing certification of Quantum StorNext® and interoperability with Telestream solutions such as Vantage.

Media companies are now generating and retaining more content than ever, creating pressure to archive everything safely, affordably, and sustainably. As the value of this content grows, and libraries expand across sports, broadcast, production, and streaming operations, organizations rely on DIVA’s proven lifecycle and policy management to keep archives structured, searchable, and ready for reuse. But protecting and retaining these vast collections for decades also demands storage that is power-efficient, cost-effective, and secure at petabyte scale – requirements that traditional cloud and disk-based systems struggle to meet. With cloud costs rising and long-term content value increasing, customers are seeking modern, on-premises S3 object storage with predictable economics and sustainable preservation.

“DIVA is the platform our customers rely on to manage complex content lifecycles, enforce retention policies, and keep large archives organized and accessible over decades,” said Mark Wronski, vice president, Telestream. “By certifying DIVA with Quantum ActiveScale and its integrated Cold Storage tier, we’re giving customers even more powerful choices in how they architect sustainable, high-capacity archives. The Telestream-Quantum integration delivers exactly this combination: DIVA’s proven lifecycle management together with a highly durable, economical, and scalable storage foundation for long-term preservation and reuse.”

“Object storage is becoming the foundation for every modern media workflow because it delivers the scalability, efficiency, and long-term reliability that today’s archives demand,” said Mike Hardy, vice president of alliances, Quantum. “ActiveScale, with its integrated Cold Storage tier in a single S3 namespace, gives customers a uniquely powerful and sustainable way to preserve growing content libraries. We’re delighted that Telestream has completed DIVA certification, and we look forward to seeing this combined solution intended to protect and sustain the world’s most valuable media assets for decades to come.”

The combined solution provides a modern foundation for sports organizations, broadcasters, production companies, post facilities, and enterprises managing long-term video libraries. With DIVA now certified across all ActiveScale tiers, customers can build archives that:

Scale from terabytes to multiple petabytes and beyond

Maintain consistent DIVA workflows across on-premises and cloud-based S3 tiers

Use a unified API -driven archive strategy to simplify ingest, retention, and retrieval

Avoid unpredictable cloud egress fees while retaining cloud-like flexibility

Telestream has certified all active versions of DIVA with ActiveScale and ActiveScale Cold Storage using Quantum’s S3 API. The certification covers archiving, retrieval, metadata management, and policy-driven lifecycle operations across local and hybrid archive environments. Both companies have validated interoperability and offer coordinated support for customers deploying the integrated solution.

Media organizations, integrators, and technology partners can learn more about the joint solution, request a demo, or schedule an architectural review at www.quantum.com or www.telestream.com. To get a live demo of the joint solution, visit Quantum at the NAB Show April 18-22 in booth N1726.

About Telestream

Ingest. Enhance. Deliver.

Telestream has been at the forefront of digital media innovation for nearly three decades, serving as the trusted partner behind some of the world’s most mission-critical media operations. Its industry-leading test and measurement and media workflow solutions streamline operations and scale efficiently across the entire media lifecycle—from capture and live production to automation, processing, quality control, content management, and distribution. Designed for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, Telestream ensures high-quality media delivery to any audience, on any platform. The company is privately held and headquartered in Nevada City, California. Learn more at www.telestream.com.

About Quantum

Quantum delivers end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era. With over four decades of experience, our data platform has allowed customers to extract the maximum value from their unique, unstructured data. From high-performance ingest that powers AI applications and demanding data-intensive workloads, to massive, durable data lakes to fuel AI models, Quantum delivers the most comprehensive and cost-efficient solutions. Leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research, and industrial technology trust Quantum with their most valuable asset – their data. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

