Telescent Invited to Present at OFC 2023 Conference Showcasing Network Analytics and Data Center Automation

The “Analytics for Automating Critical Infrastructures” session will highlight Telescent’s robotic optical fiber switching capabilities

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Telescent, a leading manufacturer of automated fiber cross-connects for network and data center operators, announces that it will be presenting at Optical Fiber Communications (OFC) Conference 2023, the largest global conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals taking place from March 5-9, 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

At OFC 2023, Telescent’s robotic optical fiber switches will be showcased as a featured case study highlighting the benefits of Analytics for Automating Critical Infrastructures, taking place during the Beyond the Hype of Network Analytics: Use Cases, Feasibility, and Barriers topical session.

“I am honored to be selected to present at OFC and look forward to sharing compelling examples of the many ways fiber automation improves network performance and operational efficiencies,” comments Bob Shine, VP of Marketing and Product Management at Telescent. “More specifically, I will be showcasing how optical fiber switches coupled with diagnostic capabilities help to maintain performance in high-speed optical links, reduce power and costs in hyperscale front-end networks, and improve training speed in machine learning clusters.”

OFC is the premier global event in optical communications and networking. It provides an unparalleled opportunity for companies to showcase their latest products, technologies, and innovations to a diverse audience of industry professionals. Other notable speakers during this session include representatives from Google, Meta, Microsoft, and more. Telescent’s selection to present at OFC is a testament to its dedication to innovation and its position as a leading innovator in the data center industry.

Telescent’s OFC presentation will take place on Wednesday, March 8 in the 2pm session at the San Diego Convention Center in Room 1AB. To register for the conference or learn more about the speaker topics, visit here. For more information about Telescent, visit www.telescent.com.

About Telescent

Telescent Inc’s. large-scale, low-loss, robotic patch-panel solution brings automation to the fiber layer of optical networks. Telescent’s all-optical, latched connection approach ensures optimal performance and reliability while enabling software control for remote reconfigurations and diagnostics. Network and data center operators can enjoy the advantages of automation with Telescent’s new RobUSTTM system design, providing the flexibility to scale the system on a pay-as-you-go basis as their networks expand.

Automation of the fiber layer reduces operating expenses and manual errors while creating new service opportunities for multi-tenant and hyperscale data center operators as well as telecom service providers. To learn more about Telescent, including any recent product updates, please visit www.telescent.com.

About OFC

The Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition (OFC) is the largest global conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. The program is comprehensive — from research to marketplace, from components to systems and networks and from technical sessions to the exhibition. OFC draws attendees from all corners of the globe to meet and greet, teach and learn, make connections and move the industry forward.

For more information, visit https://www.ofcconference.org/en-us/home/about/.

