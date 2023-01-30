Teleperformance Commended by the OECD French National Contact Point for Implementing Its Recommendations and Maintaining Duty of Care

The OECD National Contact Point for France brings an end to proceedings

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, announced today that the OECD National Contact Point (NCP)1 for France1 has definitively ended the proceedings initiated in April 2020 and applauded the actions taken by Teleperformance to follow NCP recommendations and maintain duty of care.

In particular, the NCP commends the Group’s significant progress in India and the Philippines, where employee representatives are now stakeholders in health and safety committees at the different sites and subsidiaries.

It has ended follow-up work on the specific instance2 and definitively closed the proceedings.

On April 17, 2020, UNI Global Union filed a specific instance with the OECD French NCP regarding Teleperformance and its management of the Covid-19 outbreak.

On July 5, 2021, following the initial assessment, the NCP found that the Covid-19 pandemic prevention, management and monitoring policy across the Group’s subsidiaries was perfectly in line with corporate duty of care best practices, in accordance with the OECD Guidelines. After several months of investigation, the NCP also confirmed the actual and operational implementation of Teleperformance’s commitments in the countries concerned.

The NCP press release is available by clicking here (French version only for now).

Teleperformance has a long history of commitment to social and environmental responsibility, and is deeply attentive to the wellbeing of its employees. This commitment is illustrated by the many Best Employer certifications awarded to Teleperformance by the independent Great Place to Work® Institute.

Teleperformance and UNI Global also signed a global agreement in December 2022.

Daniel Julien, Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Teleperformance’s worldwide corporate mission is to reduce the day-to-day frictions existing between companies and their customers, and between governments and their citizens. We deliver on that mission by making sure we satisfy all our stakeholders, with a primary focus on TP employee satisfaction. Accordingly, we acknowledge and appreciate the positive conclusion of the tripartite OECD NCP.”

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

_________________________ 1 The French National Contact Point (NCP) is a tripartite body made up of trade unions, employer representatives and government for the out-of-court settlement of disputes related to the implementation of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises 2 Countries adhering to the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises are required to set up National Contact Points (NCPs) to assist in the effective implementation of the Guidelines. As part of their mandate, NCPs act as a mediation and conciliation platform dedicated resolving issues arising from the alleged breach of the Guidelines (referred to as “specific instances”).

Contacts

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

Investor relations and financial



communication department



TELEPERFORMANCE



Tel: +33 1 53 83 59 15



investor@teleperformance.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Europe

Karine Allouis – Laurent Poinsot



IMAGE7



Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 70



teleperformance@image7.fr

PRESS RELATIONS

Americas and Asia-Pacific

Mark Pfeiffer



TELEPERFORMANCE



Tel: + 1 801-257-5811



mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com