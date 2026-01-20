Teledyne’s Detectors Successfully Launch Aboard NASA’s BlackCAT CubeSat Mission

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), a leading provider of advanced imaging solutions, is proud to announce that its Space Imaging division has successfully deployed its cutting-edge Speedster HyViSI (Hybrid Visible Silicon Imager) Focal Plane Arrays (FPAs) aboard NASA’s BlackCAT CubeSat Mission. The mission launched on January 11, 2026, aboard SpaceX’s “Twilight” rideshare mission. The BlackCAT mission, led by the Pennsylvania State University and designed as an x-ray observatory within a CubeSat platform, will detect x-ray transient events, study bursts of x-rays from the collapse of early stars into black holes, and study the early universe using the sensitivity of Teledyne’s imager.

The Speedster focal plane array, at the heart of the mission’s instrument and assembled in 2x2 mosaic, is integral to BlackCAT’s capability to observe some of the universe’s most energetic phenomena. Featuring a Si-PIN hybrid CMOS architecture, this detector is a leading X-ray detection technology for space application. Its highly efficient Si-PIN array ensures exceptional sensitivity to soft X-ray photons, while its Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) functionality offers advantages such as the novel event-driven fast readout, low power consumption, and radiation-hard performance — making it an ideal choice for space-based X-ray applications.

“X-ray detection is the natural extension of Teledyne’s HyViSI technology applications,” commented by Dr. Yibin Bai, Director of FPA Development. “With its highly adaptable CMOS features and advanced absorber design, the Speedster HyViSI establishes itself as a high-performance alternative to other sensors for x-ray astronomy in space.”

Teledyne Space Imaging is a global leader in engineered and complex space solutions, manufacturing advanced electronics, imaging and sensor systems for operation in the growing global space economy.

About Teledyne Space Imaging

Teledyne Space Imaging has a long heritage of developing space-qualified imaging sensors, focal plane arrays and camera instrument systems for the world's foremost space agencies, NASA, ESA, JAXA, and KARI, collaborating on over 250 space projects. We deliver across a wide range of applications for institutional requirements through to commercial space specifications. Teledyne Space Imaging designs, tests and manufactures a range of CCD, CMOS, and IR detectors with optical filters, package options and close-proximity electronics to meet every performance requirement. For more information, visit Teledyne Space Imaging’s website at www.TeledyneSpaceImaging.com.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Space Imaging is part of Teledyne Technologies, a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's websites at www.teledyne.com.

