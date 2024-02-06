Teledyne Relays Unveils Innovative 3-Phase Monitoring Relays for Phase Sequence, Loss, & Undervoltage

Consistent Power Quality for Every Application

HAWTHORNE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#teledyne—Teledyne Relays, a leading provider of cutting-edge relay solutions, introduces its new 3-Phase Monitoring Relay.









The new 3-Phase Sequence/Loss/Undervoltage Monitoring Relay series is a state-of-the-art relay designed to address critical power quality issues such as incorrect phase sequence, total and partial phase loss, and undervoltage. It is ideal for protecting motors and other 3-phase powered machinery from the damaging and dangerous effects of phase anomalies and undervoltage.

Key features include:

Monitoring to ensure all 3 phases are present and in correct sequence

Adjustable undervoltage detection

Compact DIN-rail 17.5mm housing to preserve valuable panel space

Monitoring voltage range of 208 to 480 VAC

LED indication for Power Supply and Output Relay ON

Simple wiring for easy installation

Designed to meet the stringent requirements of electrical engineers, panel builders, and automation engineers, Teledyne Relays Phase Sequence/Loss/Monitoring Relay series ensures the stability and quality of power in critical systems including:

Power Distribution

Renewable Energy

Manufacturing

HVAC Systems

Pumps and Water Treatment

Process Control Systems

“The new 3-Phase Monitoring Relays series reinforces Teledyne Relays commitment to delivering advanced, reliable, and versatile solutions for industrial applications,” said Michael Palakian, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Teledyne Relays.

The 3-Phase Monitoring Relay is available to order from Teledyne Relays or an authorized distributor.

ABOUT TELEDYNE RELAYS

Teledyne Relays is a world leader in high-performance coaxial switches, electromechanical, and solid-state relays, offering a wide range of solutions for various applications in the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, test and measurement, and industrial markets. With over 60 years of experience, Teledyne Relays has established a reputation for quality, reliability, and customer service excellence. For more information, visit www.teledynerelays.com.

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space and test and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com.

Contacts

Sharon Fletcher



Teledyne Defense Electronics



+1 323-241-1623 sharon.fletcher@teledyne.com