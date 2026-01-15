Teledyne FLIR Defense Wins $32 Million Contract to Provide Recon Surveillance Kit on Strykers for Bulgaria

Advanced sensor suite will add situational awareness capabilities to Stryker armored vehicles, including 360-degree visibility, thermal imaging, and long-range threat detection

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced that it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Army worth up to $32 million to deliver and integrate advanced electro-optical (EO/IR) systems for the Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) Recon Kit.

The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., as part of a Foreign Military Sales agreement to support Bulgaria’s military modernization. Bulgaria is acquiring nearly 200 U.S.-made Stryker armored vehicles to replace its Soviet-era tactical vehicle fleet and enhance interoperability with NATO forces.

Teledyne FLIR Defense will provide long range thermal imaging sights and radars for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Targeting (ISR-T), adding advanced capability in all-weather conditions, day or night, to Bulgaria’s Strykers. Products featured in the effort include the TacFLIR® 280 HDEP EO/IR imaging system, Ranger® R20SS long-range radar, and Cameleon™ control software for tracking and targeting threats.

Later phases of the vehicle modernization program will include FLIR Defense unmanned aircraft and launch systems, combined with Teledyne’s nuclear, biological and chemical detection sensors, to provide standoff identification of these deadly threats to Bulgarian Land Forces.

“This initiative will help a key NATO ally upgrade its force capabilities, boost interoperability within NATO, and improve situational awareness,” said Dr. JihFen Lei, president of Teledyne FLIR Defense and senior vice president of Teledyne Technologies. “We are proud to support this U.S. Army-led effort and will work closely with our partners and end users in Bulgaria to deliver technology solutions that can have an immediate impact on the battlefield.”

The contract has a three-year performance period. The Stryker ICV Recon Kits will be manufactured across multiple Teledyne FLIR facilities in the United States and Canada, and then integrated on-site after the vehicles are delivered to Bulgaria.

