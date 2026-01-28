Teledyne Delivers Four GAVIA AUV Systems to the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Gavia, a division of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) and a leader in modular autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), announced the successful delivery of the first four GAVIA AUV systems to the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV).

The newly delivered GAVIA AUV systems form part of a multi-year framework agreement between Teledyne Marine and FMV, under which GAVIA AUVs will support fleet modernization initiatives for the Swedish Armed Forces by enhancing underwater surveillance capabilities and improving operational efficiency.

The vehicles delivered under this agreement incorporate Teledyne’s modular architecture, enabling rapid reconfiguration for missions including mine countermeasures, hydrography, intelligence collection, seabed mapping, and surveillance.

“As the maritime battlespace evolves, including risks to critical subsea infrastructure, Teledyne’s autonomous underwater systems provide low-cost and long duration subsea surveillance,” said George Bobb, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to complete air, land and subsea unmanned systems, Teledyne provides a wide range of imaging subsystems and software for our customers’ unmanned aerial vehicles, counter-unmanned aircraft systems and maritime autonomous surface vessels.”

Teledyne Marine is a leader in autonomous underwater vehicles, and as of January 2026, has delivered over 12,000 APEX floats, 1,275 Slocum gliders (with over 600 to NATO naval users), and GAVIA AUV systems have been purchased by 18 navies. Teledyne unmanned subsea systems are operational with numerous NATO and AUKUS navies.

