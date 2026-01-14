Teledyne Acquires DD-Scientific

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) (“Teledyne”) announced today the acquisition of DD-Scientific Holdings Limited and its subsidiary DD-Scientific Limited. DD-Scientific, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fareham, United Kingdom, develops and manufactures high-performance gas sensors for critical applications in industries that demand absolute accuracy. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

DD-Scientific produces high-quality, reliable and cost-effective electrochemical gas sensors that help improve health, safety and efficiency across a multitude of industries. Applications include toxic gas detection for industrial safety, medical-grade sensors for healthcare, and trace gas sensors for ambient air quality and emissions monitoring for environmental compliance.

“Since Teledyne’s first acquisition in 2001, our environmental, industrial process and gas & flame detection instrumentation businesses have performed extremely well,” said George Bobb, President and Chief Executive Officer. “DD-Scientific adds complementary technology, including lead-free electrochemical sensors, to our range of sensors, optical gas imaging cameras and instrumentation across the power generation, petrochemical, semiconductor and medical industries.”

About Teledyne

Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Cautionary Notice

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to the acquisition of a business. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors, including the ability of Teledyne and the acquired businesses to achieve anticipated synergies and Teledyne’s ability to integrate the acquired businesses, as well as market and economic conditions beyond Teledyne’s control, could change anticipated results. There are additional risks associated with operating businesses internationally, including those arising from United States and foreign government policy and regulatory changes or actions and exchange rate fluctuations.

