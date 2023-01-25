Telecoming Acknowledged with Juniper Research’s Telco Innovation Award 2023

Telecoming wins Gold in the Best Carrier Billing Solution category for its technological innovation in mobile monetization

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Telecoming, a sportech company specializing in mobile entertainment services, has been recognized by Juniper Research as the best DCB (Direct Carrier Billing) solution in the Telco Innovation Awards 2023.

Juniper Research, a prestigious international firm specializing in identifying and evaluating high-growth market sectors within the digital ecosystem, has selected Telecoming for integrating AI-managed bots in DCB services for sports fans.

This award places Telecoming at the heart of the digital transformation of telecommunications companies. Beyond providing support and assistance to users, Telecoming’s technology encourages subscriber engagement. AI Bots offer a differential gamification experience and a unique interaction with sports fans.

Cyrille Thivat, CEO of Telecoming, thanked Juniper Research for the recognition, “we are very proud of this recognition which is an undeniable indicator of the great work the Telecoming team is developing”, he stated. “Innovation is in our DNA, and this award encourages us to continue innovating in the sportech developments of Direct Carrier Billing. We have a promising future ahead, where companies and sports clubs are already immersed in digital maturity and are looking for new ways to monetize their services and interact with their fans,” he added.

Sam Barker, Juniper Research Head of Analytics & Forecasting explained, “Juniper Research has recognized Telecoming’s technology as this year’s Gold Winner for Best Carrier Billing Solution. Telecoming has consistently been at the forefront of innovation in the carrier billing space, with the new solution providing services that align well with the mobile-first approach to digital solutions, enabling those who are unbanked and underbanked to enter the financial ecosystem”.

About Telecoming

Telecoming is a sportech company specializing in developing and distributing mobile experiences for sports and entertainment. The firm has been deploying monetization technologies in partnership with telcos since 2008. Telecoming is currently present in 27 countries. Its portfolio includes the official licenses of the leading soccer clubs in Europe and Africa, as well as the main competitions of 13 sports disciplines. Leader in the digital content economy since its foundation, the company has been recognized by the London Stock Exchange as one of Europe’s most inspiring organizations. In addition, it is one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies, according to Morningstar’s 5000 Inc. ranking. For more information, please visit: www.telecoming.com

