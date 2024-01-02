Tekion Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tekion, innovator of the first cloud-native platform serving the entire automotive retail ecosystem, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of two accomplished leaders with deep experience and expertise in the enterprise software industry.









, former CFO for JFrog and Mellanox Technologies has been named Chief Financial Officer Rob Glenn, former CRO and Head of Alliances for Coupa Software has been named Chief Revenue Officer

Both executives have a strong track record steering financial growth and spearheading global sales strategies that will help further scale Tekion’s business.

“Tekion surpassed the $100 million revenue run rate early last year and continues to grow at 97% year over year. We are excited to bring onboard and welcome the new leaders, Jacob Shulman as our CFO and Rob Glenn as our CRO. Their expertise, proven track record and experience will bring strong operational rigor to scale our business and continue to drive this incredible growth momentum,” said Jay Vijayan, CEO and Founder of Tekion.

As Chief Financial Officer, Jacob Shulman will lead Tekion’s global finance organization and operations including financial planning, investor relations, accounting, treasury management and more. He brings more than 25 years of experience in building the financial infrastructure and driving growth of multinational enterprises. Prior to joining Tekion, Jacob was the CFO at JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) where he played an instrumental role in guiding the company through the initial public offering process and continued growth as a public company. During his tenure at Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX), Jacob transformed the company by scaling the financial organization to successfully support annual business growth from $48 million to over $1 billion. Prior to Mellanox, Jacob held key finance positions at Atrica, Thyssenkrupp AG, Matav Cable Systems and Ernst & Young.

In the role of Chief Revenue Officer, Rob Glenn will lead Tekion’s sales efforts of its Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) globally. He brings more than 25 years of experience in the enterprise software industry and spent the last 10 years playing a key role in the development and expansion of Coupa’s (NASDAQ: COUP) global sales strategy and execution where he was CRO and Head of Alliances. Rob was instrumental in growing Coupa from $50M in revenue in 2015 to approaching $1B at the end of the 2023 financial year. Prior to Coupa, Rob held various executive leadership roles at PROS, EG Solutions, Global 360, Gresham Computing and Tibco.

About Tekion

Positively disrupting an industry that has not seen disruption in over 50 years, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive platform that includes the revolutionary Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and other large automotive enterprises and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Tekion connects the entire spectrum of the automotive retail ecosystem through one seamless platform. The transformative platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, Tekion is enabling the best automotive retail experiences ever. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.

