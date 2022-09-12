Teijin Automotive Technologies Multi-Material Battery Enclosure Named ACCE Parts Award Winner

Innovative enclosure features patented clip technology.

Composite formulations for cover, tray, can be customized to meet OEM specifications.

Concept is 15% lighter than a steel enclosure.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teijin Automotive Technologies (formerly Continental Structural Plastics) today announced that its innovative, multi-material battery enclosure has received the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) ACCE People’s Choice Award. The winner of this award is selected from the SPE ACCE Innovation Awards entries by all attendees at the annual automotive composites exposition.





The full-sized, multi-material battery enclosure features a one-piece composite cover and one-piece composite tray with aluminum and steel reinforcements. By molding the cover and the tray each as one piece, Teijin Automotive has created a system which is easier to seal and can be certified prior to shipment. The company has two patents pending for its innovative box assembly and fastening systems.

The company also developed a mounting frame utilizing a structural foam for energy absorption. This enables a reduced frame thickness and weight, while improving crash performance. Because the tray and cover are made from composites, it can be formed into complex shapes while reducing tooling complexity and cost.

“As the automotive industry moves toward electrification, Teijin Automotive Technologies’ R&D teams are continually searching for composite solutions that make sense for our customers and the end users,” said Steve Rooney, CEO of Teijin Automotive Technologies and general manager of Teijin Composites Business Unit. “This full battery enclosure is an example of how composites can make EVs lighter, safer and less complex from a servicing perspective.”

Teijin Automotive’s multi-material battery enclosure is 15% lighter than a steel battery box. Although it is equal in weight to an aluminum enclosure, the enclosure offers better temperature resistance than aluminum, especially if the phenolic resin system is used. Additionally, the one-piece design for the tray has no through holes, so no sealing or sealant are required. This not only eliminates the chance of leaks, it reduces overall production costs and complexity.

About Teijin Automotive Technologies

Teijin Automotive Technologies specializes in the development and production of advanced composite components – including carbon and glass fiber – for the global automotive and transportation industries and is an integral part of the Teijin Group of companies. The company is a worldwide leader in composite formulations with a focus on providing automakers with lightweight, durable products that enable design and packaging flexibility. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Mich., USA, Teijin Automotive Technologies has 29 operations in 8 countries and employs more than 5,000 people. For more information, visit teijinautomotive.com.

About the Teijin Group

Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the fields of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Originally established as Japan’s first rayon manufacturer in 1918, Teijin has evolved into a unique enterprise encompassing three core business domains: high-performance materials including aramid, carbon fibers and composites, and also resin and plastic processing, films, polyester fibers and products converting; healthcare including pharmaceuticals and home healthcare equipment for bone/joint, respiratory and cardiovascular/metabolic diseases, nursing care and pre-symptomatic healthcare; and IT including B2B solutions for medical, corporate and public systems as well as packaged software and B2C online services for digital entertainment. Deeply committed to its stakeholders, as expressed in the brand statement “Human Chemistry, Human Solutions,” Teijin aims to be a company that supports the society of the future. The group comprises some 170 companies and employs some 20,000 people across 20 countries worldwide. Teijin posted consolidated sales of JPY 926.1 billion (USD 7.2 billion) and total assets of JPY 1,207.6 billion (USD 9.4 billion) in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022.

