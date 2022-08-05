Teckro Partners with Reforestation Non-profit “One Tree Planted”

Planting trees celebrates the environmental benefits of digitally interconnected clinical trials

LIMERICK, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Ireland--Teckro, creator of the only digitally interconnected clinical trial platform for real-time decision-making at the point of patient care, today announced a partnership with One Tree Planted to support native reforestation in Ireland. Teckro will plant trees quarterly to celebrate new clinical research sites and studies live on the Teckro platform.

“Working with One Tree Planted aligns with Teckro’s ethos of making an impact in the world,” said Gary Hughes, co-founder and chief executive officer. “Digitally interconnected clinical trials are good for the environment with less paper and a reduced need for in-person monitoring visits. This partnership enables us to plant trees in recognition of the sustainable gains achieved with our platform.”

Planting trees is one of the best ways to combat the damaging effects of climate change. Trees help clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, and provide habitat to more than 80% of the world’s terrestrial biodiversity. Furthermore, trees are a key ingredient in 25% of all medicines, making reforestation important to the biopharma industry.

“We’re excited to have Teckro’s support for our reforestation project in Ireland,” says Matt Hill, Founder and Chief Environmental Evangelist at One Tree Planted. “We admire their dedication to protecting the environment and raising awareness in the clinical trial industry on the importance of ecosystem restoration.”

The partnership is a simple way for Teckro’s research site users and biopharma customers to contribute to reforestation. Initially, Teckro is committed to support the 200,000-tree project in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, where trees are planted by local partner organizations and community volunteers. Over time, Teckro’s financial contribution may support other projects in other regions where there is an urgent reforestation need. You can read more about the partnership in a blog from Gary.

