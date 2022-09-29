TechTarget Launches Prospect-Level Purchase Intent Data for Healthcare in Latest Release of its Priority Engine Platform

Major update delivers direct access to customized 1st party insights from business decision-makers across Healthcare, Life Sciences & Pharma to expand opportunities and accelerate deals

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has launched Priority EngineTM for Healthcare to help sales and marketing teams leverage its proprietary prospect-level intent data to fuel more opportunities and pipeline with buying groups at top companies across the healthcare industry. This new offering provides direct access to Xtelligent Healthcare MediaTM (acquired in August 2021) and TechTarget’s combined opt-in audience of healthcare tech and business decision-makers in one SaaS solution delivering customized insights specifically for B2B organizations targeting healthcare.

“Being able to provide our customers with 1st party intent data on the largest healthcare technology and information audience on the web is a true game changer in our industry,” said Sean Brooks, Co-Founder, Xtelligent Healthcare Media. “Sales and marketing teams will now have direct access to entire healthcare buying teams, including Clinicians, Line of Business and IT Decision-Makers, to find more opportunities and accelerate technology deals.”

These new enhancements:

Add thousands of new accounts and 400,000+ new contacts into Priority Engine to provide better visibility into and opportunities to engage with full buying teams across the entire interconnected healthcare ecosystem, including: Providers, Health Systems, Payers, Pharmaceuticals, Life Sciences, Accountable Care Organizations and Federal/State Healthcare Agencies. This includes 90% coverage of health systems in the US.

to provide better visibility into and opportunities to engage with full buying teams across the entire interconnected healthcare ecosystem, including: Providers, Health Systems, Payers, Pharmaceuticals, Life Sciences, Accountable Care Organizations and Federal/State Healthcare Agencies. This includes 90% coverage of health systems in the US. Deliver increased access to opt-in business decision-makers directly involved with healthcare purchasing. Xtelligent Healthcare Media’s audience consists of more than 70% Business & Finance Executives and Clinicians who have critical involvement across healthcare technology purchases that are becoming increasingly complex.

Xtelligent Healthcare Media’s audience consists of more than 70% Business & Finance Executives and Clinicians who have critical involvement across healthcare technology purchases that are becoming increasingly complex. Provide highly relevant, customized intent insights on topical interests, content consumption and vendor engagement of healthcare technology buyers at both the account and prospect-level to help marketing and sales teams to convert more opportunities and accelerate deals with better informed, personalized and timely outreach.

TechTarget purchase intent insight is uniquely powerful because of how it is made and how it is delivered to B2B tech marketers and sales professionals. The actionable insights within the Priority Engine platform are achievable because of the depth of original editorial and vendor content spanning thousands of unique IT and business topics across TechTarget’s network of over 150 technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels. As enterprise technology buying teams grow and purchasing becomes more and more complex, we provide the information and resources to help every member of the team to research and make decisions.

Priority Engine for Healthcare helps TechTarget to continue to grow and help its customers succeed in a relevant adjacent market that includes high levels of purchasing complexity and buying dynamics.

“By expanding the amount of permission-based, relevant 1st party purchase intent data our customers have access to and delivering a full suite of marketing, sales and go-to-market services to engage real buyers, we help companies of all sizes achieve better results at scale in this market,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “As a leader in coverage of B2B enterprise tech for more than 20 years – combined with working very closely with our almost 3,000 customers – TechTarget has unique visibility into the buying dynamics across every major sector of the market. Our experience positions us well to bring our model to adjacent vertical markets with similar attributes to enterprise B2B tech – long/complex-sales cycles, large purchases, multiple members of the buying team and a strong need for 1st party data to enable marketers and sellers – just as we have done in Healthcare.”

For more information on TechTarget Priority Engine, visit www.techtarget.com/Priority-Engine.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2022 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and Priority Engine and Xtelligent Healthcare Media are trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Garrett Mann



Senior Director of Corporate Communications



TechTarget, Inc.



617-431-9371



gmann@techtarget.com