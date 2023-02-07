Technosylva Appoints Bryan Spear as CEO to Expand Customer Focus and Accelerate Investment in Wildfire Solutions

Spear brings over 20 years of demonstrated success scaling global, customer-first technology companies.

LA JOLLA, Calif. & LEON, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Technosylva Inc., the leading wildfire science and technology company that operationalizes wildfire science providing proven wildfire risk analysis solutions to enhance daily decision making for fire agencies and electric utilities, today announced the appointment of Bryan Spear as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Spear’s appointment marks an enrichment of Technosylva’s executive team as it expands its capabilities to take advantage of a significant and urgent market need. Technosylva’s clients will enjoy a stronger focus on customer satisfaction and new investment in software solutions to drive continued ROI on wildfire risk reduction and grid reliability. Both Technosylva’s existing President & CTO, Joaquin Ramirez and its COO, David “Buck” Buckley are continuing in their roles. This new executive team enables the company to further advance customer successes and lead a culture of increased technology innovation.

Driven by a deep passion for the energy industry, Spear specializes in leading innovative, rapid-growth technology companies and leveraging great people to solve big problems. Spear most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer of Uplight, a clean energy ecosystem technology company, where he was responsible for go-to-market strategies, growth, and client health across 90 electric utilities and 110 million consumers. Previously, Spear was a Managing Director with Trilliant, where he was based in both Atlanta, GA, and Singapore. Prior to Trilliant, he held multiple leadership positions at GE, concluding with his role as Global Director of GE’s Smart Grid Business Unit.

“I feel a great connection to both Joaquin and Buck, who have guided Technosylva with great passion over the years, as we collectively position the company for its future growth. We have a clear vision for new value-added software solutions that meet the growing needs of fire agencies and utilities. I’m so impressed with Technosylva’s team and the character of its people. It’s an honor to join its worthy mission of reducing the frequency and impact of wildfires worldwide,” said Spear upon his appointment.

“The growth of wildfire science and the complexity of consequence modeling has seen amazing progress since I founded Technosylva in 1997 and it continues to drive our work today. I am excited to welcome Bryan to the executive team as we broaden our reach to more electric utilities, fire agencies, and wildfire scientists around the world advancing public safety. The great customer relationships Buck and I built will be strengthened with Bryan’s involvement,” said Joaquin.

“Electric utilities successfully work with Technosylva to improve their decision-making abilities when addressing wildfire risks across ignition liability potential, safety of field operations, vegetation management prioritization, long-term asset hardening planning, and public safety de-energization determinations. I look forward to working closely with Bryan as we take Technosylva’s business to the next phase of expansion and further what we deliver to clients. This will help us to remain at the forefront of wildfire simulation and risk solutions,” said David.

About Technosylva

Technosylva is the leading wildfire science and technology company that operationalizes wildfire science providing proven wildfire risk analysis solutions to enhance daily decision making for fire agencies and electric utilities. Technosylva’s solutions, including Wildfire Analyst, fiResponse and Tactical Analyst, integrate wildfire modeling software into business operations to meet the specific requirements of fire management agencies and electric utilities. Founded in 1997, Technosylva has offices in La Jolla, CA, and León, Spain, with more than 80 employees globally. Learn more at www.technosylva.com/about-technosylva.

