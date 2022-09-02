Home Business Wire TechnipFMC to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
TechnipFMC to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

NEWCASTLE & HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will address attendees on Tuesday, September 6, at 1:50 p.m. EDT at the following event:

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

September 6 – 8, 2022

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square, 811 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10019

The live webcast and accompanying presentation slides will be available at the time of the event and can be accessed at the Investor Relations website. An audio replay of the webcast for the presentation will be available on this same website for 180 days.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments – Subsea and Surface Technologies – we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Contacts

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: Matt Seinsheimer

James Davis

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: James Davis

Media relations

Nicola Cameron

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Tel: +44 1383 742297

Email: Nicola Cameron

Catie Tuley

Director, Public Relations

Tel: +1 281 591 5405

Email: Catie Tuley

