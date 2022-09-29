TechnipFMC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
NEWCASTLE & HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) will issue its third quarter 2022 earnings release after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The Company will also host its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. New York time).

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com) or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zcgbnfxb.

An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Contacts

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: Matt Seinsheimer

James Davis

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: James Davis

Media relations

Nicola Cameron

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Tel: +44 1383 742297

Email: Nicola Cameron

Catie Tuley

Director, Public Relations

Tel: +1 281 591 5405

Email: Catie Tuley

