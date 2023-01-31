TechInsights: Leading Analysts to Participate in MWC Barcelona 2023

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2023mwc–TechInsights’ market and technology analysts will be on-site at GSMA Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, from February 27 to March 2, 2023. The team will be conducting meetings with clients and prospects, moderating conference sessions, attending briefings, and providing media interviews.

The analyst team spans the entire ecosystem from semiconductors to end devices covering wrist worn to handheld to automobile form factors.

MWC Barcelona is the largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem. Whether you’re a global mobile operator, device manufacturer, technology provider, vendor, content owner, or are simply interested in the future of tech, you need to be there.

Some of the questions that our Mobile, Components, Automotive and UX analysts will be addressing include:

As 5G passes 1 billion users, what does 2023 hold in terms of use cases, revenue, and profits for operators? What opportunities will wider deployment of 5G Standalone services bring for vertical solutions and more advanced consumer applications?

How long before the smartphone replacement cycle reaches 50 months? What impact will this have on the total volumes sold?

How well will smart rings and other wearable form factors meet the digital health needs of consumers?

Will Apple finally disrupt the mixed reality AR/VR space in 2023? Will consumer use cases still trail enterprise adoption in VR?

How will mobile component companies cope with structural price increases by semiconductor foundries? What new innovations will fuel chip companies' growth and help them address new markets beyond mobile?

How fast will foldable devices penetrate the consumer market? Enterprise?

What are the remaining roadblocks to IoT delivering on its vision? Can we expect more consolidation in the hardware business?

What consumer needs/pain points and use cases will drive mainstream adoption of wearables such as smart glasses, apparel, and accessories?

If you would like to schedule a business meeting, briefing, or media interview, visit: https://www.techinsights.com/blog/join-techinsights-leading-market-analysts-2023-mobile-world-congress

