Tebra Named on Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2022

Complete Digital Healthcare Technology Platform Recognized for Innovative Solutions and Industry Impact

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--Tebra, a leader in practice growth technology and cloud-based clinical and financial software, today announced it has been recognized in the Healthcare Technology Report's Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2022. The list was announced yesterday.

This year’s list comprises a diverse range of sophisticated products and services that are helping modernize the healthcare industry. Among the key criteria is the impact this collective group of organizations are having on patients’ lives, whether through direct treatment or by providing advanced, game-changing products and services to treatment providers.

Headquartered in Southern California, Tebra has over 1,000 employees dedicated to helping more than 100,000 healthcare providers run more efficient and profitable practices while delivering outstanding patient care and a modern healthcare experience to more than 90 million patients in the United States.

“We appreciate being included on this esteemed list of healthcare innovators,” Dan Rodrigues, CEO for Tebra, said. “This industry accolade affirms our commitment to power a new era of healthcare and our position as the digital backbone for independent practices.”

About Tebra

In 2021, with a combined mission to unlock better healthcare, Kareo and PatientPop joined forces to form Tebra — the operating system for the connected practice of the future. With an all-in-one, purpose-built platform to drive practice success and modernize every step of the patient journey, Tebra provides digital tools and support to attract new patients, deliver modern care, get paid quickly, and operate efficiently. To learn more how Tebra is committed to improving the success and well-being of both patients and providers, visit www.tebra.com.

