Team Velocity Spotlights Platform Integrations, Giving Auto Dealers Faster Sites, Lower Costs, and Better CX

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Team Velocity, the leading retailing technology provider serving the automotive industry, is showcasing its unique platform integrations and partnerships that have been designed to help dealerships deliver faster, simpler, and more connected experiences for their customers.

Car buyers and dealers alike have long struggled with endless pop-ups and fragmented systems that slow websites and frustrate customers. Team Velocity has solved these challenges with its all-inclusive Customer Experience Platform, Apollo — an all-in-one solution that integrates natively with trusted industry partners to provide a smooth, personalized experience across the entire customer journey.

“Our dealers compete in a market where speed, personalization, and trust define success,” said David Boice, co-founder and CEO of Team Velocity. “We built Team Velocity and our Apollo platform to be an all-in-one resource for automotive retail. When and where possible, we build our own native tools, but if we can’t, then we find a way to build a custom integration, allowing the technology to flow seamlessly and natively. No iframes. No disconnected widgets. This provides a smoother customer experience and also provides valuable insights into the customer journey.”

A Seamless Ecosystem of Integrations

Team Velocity’s integrations and partnerships span every stage of the dealership and customer lifecycle, including:

DMS Integrations – Customer data from CDK, Reynolds & Reynolds, Tekion, Dealertrack, Auto/Mate, FordDirect, and others.

Trade-In Valuation – Trusted offers from Kelley Blue Book, VINCUE, TradePending, and Black Book.

Shipping & Delivery – Pickup and on-demand logistics through RedCap, RunBuggy, and Draiver.

Service Scheduling – Embedded scheduling from Xtime and CDK with no redirects.

Finance & Credit – Real-time approvals and payments via RouteOne, Equifax, Dealertrack, and more.

Compliance & Accessibility – Integrated solutions from ComplyAuto and AccessiBe.

Call Tracking – Integrated solutions from CallRevu.

Inventory Management – Up-to-date listings through vAuto and HomeNet Automotive.

For a full list of integrations and partnerships, visit Team Velocity’s Integrations & Partnerships page.

About Team Velocity

Team Velocity is revolutionizing the automotive industry with technology that digitizes the car-buying and vehicle-ownership processes. Made by dealers for dealers, the Apollo Customer Experience Platform provides a suite of integrated applications that make, manage, and measure frictionless consumer experiences from the initial engagement to a final transaction. Apollo empowers dealers to own the entire customer journey by delivering hyper-personalized campaigns across every touchpoint, maximizing ROI and lifetime revenue.

For more information on Apollo or to schedule a demo with Team Velocity, visit https://teamvelocitymarketing.com/apollo/.

