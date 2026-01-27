Team Velocity Expands Partnership with Hyundai Through New Website Certification

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Team Velocity, a leading provider of technology solutions for automotive retailers, has been certified by Hyundai Motor America as an official website provider in the Hyundai Digital Marketing Program (HDMP). The certification expands Team Velocity’s long-standing partnership with Hyundai, now allowing dealers to leverage the company’s full Apollo® Customer Experience Platform (CXP), including Apollo Sites, Apollo Ads, and Apollo Retention.

This milestone adds another website certification to Team Velocity’s growing portfolio, bringing its total to 25 OEM programs and partnerships. Hyundai dealers nationwide can now adopt a fully connected, seamlessly integrated digital ecosystem designed to deliver the best possible experience for both dealers and their customers.

“We’re proud to continue growing our partnership with Hyundai and to bring the full power of Apollo to their dealer network,” said David Boice, Co-Founder and CEO of Team Velocity. “Our mission has always been to give dealers a single, connected platform that drives real results while creating a superior customer experience. This new certification allows Hyundai dealers to benefit from that unified solution.”

Through Apollo CXP, Hyundai dealers can manage every stage of the customer journey, from digital advertising to website engagement to customer retention, within a single, integrated platform. The system is designed to improve operational efficiency, reduce complexity, and provide measurable ROI for dealerships.

“Team Velocity is a true business partner to Bob King Automotive,” said Dennice Morelli, COO/CFO at Bob King Automotive. “We’re excited that Team Velocity is now approved for Hyundai starting in February 2026. We trust them with our digital presence because they consistently deliver smart strategy, quick execution, and measurable outcomes. It is truly a pleasure to work with Team Velocity.”

The certification reinforces Team Velocity’s position as a leader in automotive technology, continuing the company’s growth across the industry’s major manufacturers.

About Team Velocity

Team Velocity is revolutionizing the automotive industry with technology that digitizes the car-buying and vehicle-ownership processes. Made by dealers for dealers, the Apollo Customer Experience Platform provides a suite of integrated applications that make, manage, and measure frictionless consumer experiences from the initial engagement to a final transaction. Apollo empowers dealers to own the entire customer journey by delivering hyper-personalized campaigns across every touchpoint, maximizing ROI and lifetime revenue.

For more information on Apollo or to schedule a demo with Team Velocity, visit https://teamvelocitymarketing.com/apollo/.

