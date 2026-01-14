Team Cymru and OpenCTI Partner to Supercharge Threat Intelligence With Global Visibility

Integration delivers instant global enrichment, automated hunting, and unified context directly inside OpenCTI

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Team Cymru, the global leader in internet intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership and integration with OpenCTI, the widely adopted open-source threat intelligence platform developed by Filigran. The collaboration brings Team Cymru’s Pure Signal intelligence and Scout capabilities directly into OpenCTI, enabling defenders to access global visibility, instant enrichment, and automated threat-hunting workflows without ever leaving the platform.

The integration transforms the analyst experience by replacing manual lookups with immediate clarity. Alerts can now be enriched on demand with global context, allowing analysts to quickly determine whether an IP is a controller, VPN endpoint, proxy, or part of a broader campaign. This greatly accelerates triage and response by delivering decision-ready intelligence within the analyst’s existing workflow rather than forcing them to pivot across tools. Teams can also shift from reactive operations to proactive threat hunting, using automated playbooks to continuously uncover emerging malicious infrastructure, such as ransomware or DPRK-aligned activity, as soon as adversaries establish it.

By fusing internal incident data with Team Cymru’s global perspective on NetFlow-derived insights, infrastructure classifications, and traffic patterns, organizations gain a more complete understanding of threats and the entities behind them. The integration further enables dynamic indicator generation by automatically converting complex Scout search results into STIX indicators, allowing immediate monitoring, alerting, and sharing across the OpenCTI ecosystem. In practical terms, the collaboration equips analysts with the equivalent of expanding their view from only the cameras inside their building to the entire city’s traffic camera network, offering visibility into threats long before they arrive at the door.

“Team Cymru’s mission is to empower the world’s defenders with the most comprehensive visibility into malicious activity,” said Will Baxter, Senior Security Researcher at Team Cymru. “Integrating Pure Signal with OpenCTI gives security teams an unmatched analytic advantage by enriching investigations with high-quality, globally-sourced intelligence from day zero.”

From Filigran’s perspective, the partnership enhances both operational value and the broader open-source intelligence community. “The strength of the threat-intelligence community comes from openness and collaboration. Integrating Team Cymru’s Pure Signal with OpenCTI empowers defenders everywhere with richer context and faster analytic workflows, all while preserving the transparency and extensibility of our platform. We are proud to partner with an organization committed to elevating the global security ecosystem,” said Samuel Hassine, CEO and Co-Founder of Filigran.

This partnership underscores Team Cymru’s commitment to delivering actionable visibility that helps organizations move from reactive response to proactive, intelligence-driven defense. The integration is available now for all OpenCTI users. For configuration details and onboarding guidance, visit https://www.team-cymru.com/opencti.

ABOUT TEAM CYMRU

Team Cymru is the trusted intelligence partner to the world’s most targeted organizations, transforming unmatched global visibility into actionable insights that protect nations, businesses, and communities. Powered by Pure Signal™, the largest source of context-rich telemetry beyond the network edge, Team Cymru empowers defenders by reducing noise, accelerating decision-making, and driving real-world outcomes. From threat hunting and CTI to third-party risk and national defense, our solutions provide instant clarity and unmatched visibility. Through our Community Services, we also deliver no-cost threat detection, DDoS mitigation, and intelligence to over 177 CSIRTs across 85+ countries. Learn more at https://team-cymru.com.

About Filigran

Founded in October 2022, Filigran stands out in the cybertech ecosystem through its commitment to transforming threat intelligence and how cybersecurity teams use it. Its mission is to develop innovative open source solutions specifically designed to address the complex challenges organizations face in anticipating cyber risks and threats. Filigran solutions are used by more than 6,000 public and private organizations worldwide. In October 2025, Filigran raised €50 million in a Series C round, bringing its total funding to €100 million in just three years.Learn more at https://filigran.io/

