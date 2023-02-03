TD SYNNEX Named a 2023 Fortune World’s Most Admired Company

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced it has been named one of the “2023 World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune. This marks the company’s second time on the list, after debuting as a World’s Most Admired Company in 2022 after just six months as a combined company.

“It’s an honor to be included in this esteemed list and to see our team recognized for their commitment to empowering our global partners to achieve great outcomes with technology,” said TD SYNNEX CEO Rich Hume. “This achievement is made possible by our dedicated co-workers, who embody our purpose, vision, mission and values in service to our vendors, customers and each other.”

The list of World’s Most Admired Companies is developed annually by Fortune in partnership with Korn Ferry. Candidates for the list include 1,500 of the largest companies from around the globe and winners are chosen based on the results of a corporate reputation survey administered to top executives, directors and members of the financial community. Full methodology can be found at fortune.com.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s approximately 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

