TCP Software Unveils TCP Analytics for TimeClock Plus

Empower managers to make faster, more informed decisions with workforce data that’s easier to access and understand

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#workforceTCP Software, a leading provider of employee time tracking and scheduling solutions, today announced the availability of TCP Analytics, a new reporting and analytics solution that transforms your workforce data into a valuable and useful management tool.

Organizations across all sizes and industries need effective and insightful business reporting to operate successfully and make informed, timely decisions. From business leaders to Payroll and HR departments, reporting and analytics are the cornerstone of a well-run organization. TCP Analytics empowers organizations to leverage time and attendance data to drive better, faster decisions that will lead to more control over labor costs, increases in employee productivity, and less labor compliance risk across their workforce.

“TCP specializes in providing solutions to complex time and labor rules and calculations specific to customers’ unique needs,” said Jeff Champa, Vice President Product Management, TCP Software. “The addition of TCP Analytics extends our ability to support custom reporting and analytics which allows customers to access the right data at the precise time of need to enable better decision making. Operationalizing complex customizations for time and labor solutions keeps our customers compliant and empowers their teams to work better.”

TCP Analytics helps organizations:

  • Quickly see trends: Track overtime trends and take action to reduce labor costs and/or level load the schedule
  • Get the right data to the right people at the right time: Unlock and connect the information needed to run an organization with the tools already in use, saving valuable time and money
  • Track KPIs and make insights actionable: Automate report building and eliminate manual KPI tracking projects to free up valuable resources, reduce errors, and eliminate latency

Fully customizable, ad-hoc reporting as well as analytical tools make data easier to access, display, and consume. With just a few clicks, decision makers have a personalized view of employee hours, labor data, requests, and more. With better insights into time and labor data, organizations will spend less time, energy, and money building bespoke reports.

While this first release of TCP Analytics is designed to work specifically with TCP’s TimeClock Plus software, development efforts to bring TCP Analytics to other solutions within the TCP Software solution portfolio are underway and expected later in 2023.

About TCP Software

For more than 30 years, TCP Software has helped organizations engage their people by providing flexible, mobile timekeeping, scheduling, and integrated workforce management solutions. Trusted by over 30,000 customers and millions of users, TCP delivers best-in-class technology and personalized support to organizations of all sizes in the public and private sectors to meet their complex employee time tracking, scheduling, leave management and other workforce needs. TCP’s products include TimeClock Plus, Humanity Scheduling, Aladtec, ScheduleAnywhere and InstaSub.

For more, visit www.tcpsoftware.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

