TCATA Selects Via to Modernize and Revitalize the Twin Cities Public Transit Network

BENTON HARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Twin Cities Area Transportation Authority (TCATA) has selected Via to deploy its category-leading software and services platform to transform the area’s public transit system. Leveraging Via’s unique ability to provide end-to-end planning, operation, and optimization of multi-modal transit networks, Via and TCATA will perform a comprehensive redesign of the area’s transit focusing on improving transit access and reliability, modernizing the passenger experience, and enhancing passenger and operational safety.

Via and TCATA hold a shared vision that everyone in the area should have access to efficient and affordable mobility – and that this can be achieved without an increase in operating costs. TCATA selected Via on the back of the Company’s successful network takeovers in cities such as Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Mobile Alabama where Via has been able to increase ridership by nearly 40% and reduce safety incidents by 70%, all while reducing the average cost per ride.

Expanded Coverage and Seamless Service

Via's plans propose significantly expanding transit access throughout the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph urbanized area (UZA) and beyond. Depending on the final service model adopted, the redesign is projected to increase the population with access to transit from 12,000 people to as many as 59,000 people, dramatically boosting access to jobs, health centers, and education opportunities.

Key improvements for the new system include:

Integrated, More Efficient Demand-Response Service: Paratransit and Dial-a-Ride will operate as one coordinated service, improving efficiency while delivering a smoother, more reliable rider experience.

Faster, More Reliable Trips: The network redesign will prioritize shorter travel times for riders and improved on-time performance across the network.

Modern Booking and Flexible Payment: A new mobile app will make it easier to plan, book, and pay for trips, including same-day bookings and real-time updates via the app and SMS. Riders will have access to flexible payment options, including cards, fare discounts and passes.

Expanded Regional Connectivity: Long-term planning includes improved connections to key regional destinations, including the South Bend/Notre Dame campus, St. Joseph and New Buffalo Amtrak stations and the Southwest Michigan Regional Airport (BEH).

Safety, Workforce, and Community Commitment: TCATA has selected a turnkey solution from Via whereby Via will provide its best-in-class software platform to power the area's transit as well as provide operational services to manage the day-to-day oversight of the network. Through Via's integrated software and operations the Company will introduce new and enhanced digital acquisition and onboarding processes for staff recruitment and enhanced telematics systems to improve safety outcomes.

About Via

Via is the technology backbone of a modern transportation network. We transform public transportation systems into dynamic networks, based on data and demand. Cities and transit agencies around the world adopt Via’s suite of software and technology-enabled services to replace fragmented legacy systems and consolidate operations. As a result, Via lowers the cost of providing transit, improves the passenger experience, and brings more riders on board. Today, the Via platform is utilized by hundreds of cities across more than 30 countries to create public transportation systems that connect people with jobs, healthcare, and education.

