Tata Play Fiber Rides into the 400G Fastlane with Juniper Networks to Meet India’s Growing Demand for Blazing Fast Internet Speeds

An experience-first network powered by Juniper’s Cloud Metro solutions enables a consistent experience across consumers’ most demanding streaming, gaming, hybrid work and smart home applications

BANGALORE, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that they have been selected by Tata Play Fiber, an internet service provider in India, for upgrades to its regional network to continue enabling enhanced digital experiences for millions of people across the country. With a 400G-capable network powered by Juniper’s Cloud Metro solutions, Tata Play Fiber has built a sustainable, scalable network to meet the exponential growth in demand for premium, high-speed internet connectivity in India.

The pandemic has reshaped media consumption habits in the world’s second-largest internet market, with a rapidly growing number of consumers embracing the convenience provided by applications on internet-connected devices. While internet speeds in India continue to increase, networks are under constant strain due to remote work and bandwidth-intensive applications such as video conferencing, streaming video and gaming.

In line with its commitment to providing seamless digital experiences for Indian consumers, Tata Play Fiber set out to improve the scale and agility of its regional networks. Tata Play Fiber drew on Juniper’s track record of creating scalable and resilient networks to help it achieve its goal of providing an immediate 10-fold increase in capacity while aiming for 400G soon.

Juniper’s ACX7100 Cloud Metro Routers were selected to underpin Tata Play Fiber’s 400G deployment, while the ACX710 supports the access layer. Tata Play Fiber’s regional networks can now distribute content closer to subscribers using Juniper’s Cloud Metro solutions, potentially increasing capacity and performance while streamlining service delivery to enable profitable growth at scale.

Furthermore, Juniper’s Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) subscriber management solution simplifies the delivery of bundled services such as internet connectivity, entertainment content and home security. By leveraging the open programmability of a Juniper network, the team at Tata Play Fiber can automate service delivery and provide quick home installation and troubleshooting. This will streamline the customer experience and enable quicker access to premium, super-fast internet to millions of people in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, New Delhi and other major cities across India.

With India making progress in its post-pandemic recovery plans amidst the broader global shift toward hybrid work models, Tata Play Fiber plans to achieve higher customer satisfaction with an automated, sustainable and scalable network as new service opportunities emerge.

Supporting Quotes:

“Tata Play Fiber is thrilled to have Juniper Networks join us on our pursuit to become the best internet experience player in India. With Juniper’s Cloud Metro solutions, we have built a 400G-capable network that is ready for current and future demands for internet connectivity that will enable a superior digital experience for our customers. Alongside Juniper, we are confident that we will continue to provide the best possible experiences for our customers.”

– Sachin Deshpande, Senior Vice President of Technology and Field Service Delivery, Tata Play Fiber

“It is an honor to play a role in Tata Play Fiber’s mission to bring blazing internet speeds with unparalleled resiliency to more homes in India. Our experience-first approach and Cloud Metro innovations have laid the foundation for Tata Play Fiber to deliver unparalleled network experiences for its customers. We look forward to supporting Tata Play Fiber with their growth plans and are confident that they will be able to provide game-changing internet experiences for many years to come.”

– Sajan Paul, Managing Director & Country Manager, India & SAARC, Juniper Networks

Additional Resources:

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

category-serviceprovider

Contacts

Satheeson Paramason



Juniper Networks



+65 6511 3595



satheeson@juniper.net