Tanium Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanium today announced it is recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools1. Check back for a complimentary copy of the full report soon!

As cyber risk continues to rise, Tanium sees its Autonomous IT Platform as a critical solution for IT and security operations teams grappling with unprecedented complexity in managing and securing the diverse endpoints across their environments. Tanium believes its unified platform that brings together endpoint management and security is essential for helping organizations tackle these challenges, accelerate decision agility and reduce costs. Tanium is committed to leveraging AI and real-time intelligence across endpoint management, exposure management and security operations to make organizations unstoppable.

Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission-critical priorities.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Tanium is honored to be included among the recognized vendors in this important report. Learn more about the Magic Quadrant.

About Tanium

Tanium is the Autonomous IT company. Driven by AI and real-time endpoint intelligence, Tanium Autonomous IT empowers IT and security teams to make their organizations unstoppable.

Many of the world’s leading organizations trust Tanium’s single, unified platform for endpoint management and security to innovate faster, stay resilient and move business forward with confidence.

To learn how Tanium delivers Autonomous IT for unstoppable business – visit www.tanium.com and LinkedIn.

