Tanium Introduces New Partner Services Verification Program to Deliver Integrated Solutions for Key Technology Partners like Microsoft and ServiceNow, Inc.

Converged Endpoint Management leader also recognizes launch partners helping customers maximize the value of their technology investments

KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tanium, the industry’s leading provider of Converged Endpoint Management (XEM), today announced the introduction of its new Partner Services Verification Program, which recognizes and rewards partner organizations who have built the capabilities and capacity to deliver joint solution offerings between Tanium and its key technology alliances. The program’s launch partners include Avanade, Ernst & Young, Plat4mation, and WWT, all of whom have gone through the pre-requisite training and verification process and built both one-time and recurring, integrated services on top of Tanium’s joint solutions with Microsoft and ServiceNow.





“This program enables us to more effectively scale our offerings to the market via our strategic partners and help customers achieve a greater return on investment through strengthened compliance and autonomous capabilities,” said Tony Beller, SVP of partner sales at Tanium. “In addition to the differentiated outcomes delivered by these partners, we’ve made it easy to create net-new offerings leveraging Tanium solutions that provide the real-time data and visibility for cross-functional teams to collaborate in proactively reducing risks and complexities.”

The program ensures customers are aligned with the top Tanium service providers who have gone through comprehensive training and offer inspection, while also helping partners through joint services promotion, activation, and a maturation plan.

For example, Plat4mation enables customers to fully leverage ServiceNow’s workflows and orchestration to drive ITX efficiently, achieve compliance goals, and action risk remediation with the power of Tanium’s real-time visibility and control.

Additionally, Avanade combines deep expertise in the deployment of Microsoft Security solutions with industry-leading endpoint visibility and control helping customers manage endpoints in real-time, integrate within the technology ecosystem, and efficiently deploy Microsoft Security solutions allowing for quicker time to value.

“Whether it’s gathering vulnerability and configuration compliance data across a million endpoints or providing actionable real-time data to security teams during ongoing security incidents, Tanium has proven instrumental in arming our clients with the asset visibility, real-time reporting, and accuracy necessary to maximize their ServiceNow investment,” said Jordan Hildebrand, GS&A practice director – security operations, WWT. “Our clients can explore Tanium’s key integrations within WWT’s Advanced Technology Center labs that further enable and drive business outcomes. This new program will ensure they are able to save money, reduce complexity, and decrease their overall risk posture.”

To learn more about the Tanium partner ecosystem and programs like Tanium’s Partner Services Verification, visit https://www.tanium.com/partners/. Partners interested in verification can also find additional information about the requirements and process here.

