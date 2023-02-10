Tanium Earns Placement in 2023 List of Best Workplaces in Japan

Company continues to gain momentum and market share throughout region

KIRKLAND, Wash. & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), today announced being named to the list of Best Workplaces in Japan. Awarded annually by Great Place to Work®, results are based on comprehensive employee feedback and industry benchmarking.

Customers currently use Tanium to secure and manage more than 2.5 million endpoints throughout the Japanese region. In 2021, Tanium Japan was the first to offer Tanium Cloud outside of the U.S. and announced the grand opening of its new Tokyo location in the heart of the Otemachi business district last year.

“Tanium’s founders ingrained our values into everything we do, with an emphasis on collaboration, tenacity and integrity,” said Tobias Julen, chief people officer at Tanium. “We believe that we serve a greater purpose as a company – to help keep global organizations safe from digital threats. Industry recognition such as this validate our teams’ tireless commitment to the ongoing success of our customers and the relentless drive for innovation at Tanium.”

Tanium has continued to strengthen market presence throughout the region with an emphasis on global enterprise customers. Tanium invests in its team and their families with competitive and comprehensive benefits, including the Global Employee Assistance program for mental health support, weekly yoga, and meditation. Personal and professional development are also a priority with leadership enablement in role-specific training.

“We are honored to be part of this prestigious list,” said Chikara Furuichi, president of Asia Pacific Japan at Tanium. “Tanium is experiencing tremendous momentum throughout the region which is a testament to our great team. It has been an exciting 8 years here and we look forward to more success in the future.”

Tanium is helping to improve the management of IT and security operations with its category-defining single integrated platform: converged endpoint management (XEM). XEM coordinates IT, operations, security, and risk through a single pane of glass for a unified control and common taxonomy to eliminate organizational silos and better protect every team, endpoint, and workflow from attack surface proliferation.

Tanium has earned many cultural and workplace recognitions including the 2022 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For and UK’s Best Workplaces™.

About Tanium

Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), leads the paradigm shift in legacy approaches to managing complex security and technology environments. Only Tanium unifies teams and workflows and protects every endpoint from cyber threats by integrating IT, Compliance, Security, and Risk into a single platform that delivers comprehensive visibility across devices, a unified set of controls, and a common taxonomy for a single shared purpose: to protect critical information and infrastructure at scale. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for seven consecutive years and ranks on Fortune’s list of the Best Large Workplaces in Technology. In fact, more than half of the Fortune 100 and the U.S. armed forces trust Tanium to protect people; defend data; secure systems; and see and control every endpoint, team, and workflow everywhere. That’s the power of certainty. Visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

