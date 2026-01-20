Tangoe and Kubex Partner to Deliver Advanced Cloud and Kubernetes Optimization Through Tangoe One Cloud

New capabilities help enterprises reduce waste, improve FinOps maturity and optimize Kubernetes, IaaS and GPU environments across all major cloud providers

INDIANAPOLIS & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIworkloads--Tangoe, a leader in technology expense management solutions for more than two decades, today announced a new partnership with Kubex, a recognized innovator in Kubernetes, GPU and cloud optimization. The collaboration brings Kubex’s automated resource optimization engine into Tangoe One Cloud, expanding Tangoe’s FinOps-certified platform with deeper insights, smarter right-sizing recommendations, automation, and stronger governance across multi-cloud and GPU-accelerated environments.

While enterprises continue rapid cloud adoption, cost and infrastructure management complexity is growing even faster. IDC estimates that 20-30% of all cloud spending is wasted, due in part to idle resources, over-provisioning and misaligned consumption patterns. Kubernetes, which automatically deploys, scales and manages containerized applications, adds another layer of unpredictability, especially as organizations expand AI- and GPU-driven workloads.

“The reality is that most large enterprises now operate in a multi-cloud world with Kubernetes running business-critical applications, but that complexity has outpaced their ability to monitor and optimize it,” said Chris Ortbals, Chief Product Officer at Tangoe. “By integrating the Kubex resource optimization engine into Tangoe One Cloud, we’re giving organizations a single, FinOps-ready platform that shows them exactly where they are over-resourcing and overspending and how to fix it. It also gives enterprises a unified system to manage Kubernetes alongside traditional IaaS, something most FinOps and ITEM platforms still handle in silos.”

“Customers want optimization that is continuous, automated and an integrated part of their infrastructure management stack,” said Chuck Tatham, Chief Marketing Officer of Kubex. “Pairing Kubex analytics with Tangoe’s FinOps workflows creates a powerful combination where engineering, finance and procurement benefit through a reduction in manual effort, reduced cost and a single point of resource truth. The combined solution helps enterprises take the guesswork out of Kubernetes, cloud and AI / GPU optimization while keeping performance exactly where it needs to be.”

A Unified Platform for IaaS, Kubernetes and GPU Optimization

Through their technology integration partnership, Tangoe One Cloud now incorporates the Kubex resource optimization engine to deliver continuous, automated recommendations that help IT, engineering, finance and procurement teams make better decisions together. Key capabilities include:

Simplify and manage both Kubernetes and IaaS resources. Deliver ROI via money-saving resource and configuration recommendations across five major cloud delivery modes - AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud and Kubernetes – centralized in one platform with proper tagging, ownership and consumption context. The platform provides continuous monitoring and analysis of usage for optimization opportunities.​

Deliver ROI via money-saving resource and configuration recommendations across five major cloud delivery modes - AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud and Kubernetes – centralized in one platform with proper tagging, ownership and consumption context. The platform provides continuous monitoring and analysis of usage for optimization opportunities.​ Smarter optimization for Kubernetes and AI workloads. As organizations scale AI/ML pipelines and GPU-intensive applications, Kubex’s engine analyzes millions of resource combinations to provide precise right-sizing guidance for Kubernetes clusters, GPU instances and containerized workloads.

As organizations scale AI/ML pipelines and GPU-intensive applications, Kubex’s engine analyzes millions of resource combinations to provide precise right-sizing guidance for Kubernetes clusters, GPU instances and containerized workloads. Automated cost governance and allocations. Daily alerts surface runaway costs, idle environments and misconfigured services. Tangoe automates the flow of invoices and cost allocations into enterprise finance systems to streamline approvals and chargebacks across cloud providers.

Daily alerts surface runaway costs, idle environments and misconfigured services. Tangoe automates the flow of invoices and cost allocations into enterprise finance systems to streamline approvals and chargebacks across cloud providers. AI-powered right-sizing recommendations. The combined solution evaluates workload patterns and cloud provider pricing schemas across more than one million potential combinations to reveal immediate savings without performance risk.

The combined solution evaluates workload patterns and cloud provider pricing schemas across more than one million potential combinations to reveal immediate savings without performance risk. Visibility into container environment health. Identifies risks and inefficiencies of container and node-level resource allocations to spot issues before they lead to downtime .

Identifies risks and inefficiencies of container and node-level resource allocations to spot issues before they lead to . AI Chat-based Agent. Combines Kubex’s optimization analytics with a chat-based AI assistant that makes the power of Kubex available to everyone. The Kubex AI Agent merges deep resource analytics with an interactive assistant designed to streamline decision-making and automation.

Opportunities for Channel Partners

Channel partners that already deliver Tangoe One Cloud or other Tangoe solutions can broaden their cloud optimization portfolio with these new capabilities. Strengthening their role as trusted advisors, partners can deliver Tangoe One Cloud into customer environments to help them:

Identify and eliminate unnecessary cloud spend

Build FinOps best practices into day-to-day operations

Improve governance across multi-cloud and Kubernetes

Guide AI and GPU workload optimization with reliable data

Consolidate tools and drive faster time-to-value

These capabilities create new opportunities for partners to differentiate their services, deepen customer engagements, and expand value across the full cloud lifecycle.

Availability:

The combined Tangoe One Cloud and Kubex capabilities are available immediately for global enterprises and channel partners. Contact Tangoe for demos, partner program details and implementation requirements.

Additional Resources:

About Kubex (https://www.kubex.ai/)

Kubex develops technology that enables organizations to optimize resources intelligently across Kubernetes, AI infrastructure and cloud. By combining deep analytics, verticalized machine learning, and automation, Kubex helps enterprises reduce waste, improve performance, and accelerate innovation with confidence.

About Tangoe

Tangoe pioneered technology expense management more than 25 years ago, and today we’re the industry leader driving innovation through AI-powered automation, 70+ patents, and the largest ecosystem of global partners. We specialize in helping enterprises of all sizes save money, utilize IT resources more effectively, and gain visibility and control over their spending and mobile devices. With the industry’s first complete solution for telecom, mobile, and cloud cost optimization alongside the largest technology spend under management, Tangoe is the preferred partner for those seeking cost savings, financial predictability, and ROI for digital innovation. Visit us at Tangoe.com and on LinkedIn.

Tangoe is a trademark of Tangoe US, Inc.

Media Contact

Kevin Kempskie

Senior Communications Advisor, Tangoe US, Inc.

kevin.kempskie@tangoe.com

PANBlast for Kubex

Ryan Hecker

kubex@panblastpr.com