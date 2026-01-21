TAM-C Solutions Announces Launch of Secure Private Next Generation Intelligence Platform

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TAM-C Solutions today announced the launch of its Private AI Intelligence Platform, a secure, enterprise-grade large language model (LLM) environment built into our cutting edge interactive ARGO NG platform; designed to support intelligence, security, and risk professionals operating in sensitive and regulated environments.

The platform provides organizations with a controlled artificial intelligence capability deployed entirely within private infrastructure, ensuring that client data remains isolated, auditable, and inaccessible to external systems. Unlike public or consumer-facing AI tools, TAM-C’s Private AI Intelligence Platform is engineered to meet the operational security, compliance, and data-handling standards required by government entities, corporate security teams, and intelligence functions.

The platform supports a range of advanced analytical workflows, including image and document analysis, geospatial and location context extraction, structured data review, and controlled open-source research. Capabilities include facial comparison, vehicle and license plate recognition across multiple jurisdictions, document processing for common enterprise formats, and secure semantic search across internal datasets. Integrated web research functions are designed to minimize unnecessary data exposure and support responsible handling of personally identifiable information.

Access is governed through enterprise authentication controls, including single sign-on options, with user-level data separation and comprehensive audit logging. All activity occurs within a private network environment, allowing organizations to retain full visibility and control over how AI is used in support of analytical, investigative, and decision-support tasks.

“The objective of this platform is not to replace analysts, but to strengthen analytical rigor and efficiency while preserving the security standards our clients require,” said Dr. Aaron Richman, CEO of TAM-C Solutions. “This capability is designed to support professional judgment, not shortcut it.”

The Private Intelligence Platform reflects TAM-C Solutions’ broader commitment to delivering secure, responsible, and operationally relevant intelligence solutions for complex risk environments.

For media inquiries please contact Ceng Sagnic, Chief of Analysis, at c.sagnic@tamcintel.com.

TAM-C Solutions is a multinational geopolitical intelligence and security consultancy that provides customized real-time intelligence, strategic analysis, cutting-edge dynamic technological tools, encrypted smartphone communications, executive protection, reputational risk mitigation, and due diligence services to corporate and government clients worldwide. TAM-C has been in operation for nearly three decades, round-the-clock with its diverse multilingual subject matter expert teams at its operation centers in the United States and the Middle East.

