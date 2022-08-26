Talkdesk Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CCaaS for the 4th Consecutive Year

Positioned based on completeness of vision and ability to execute

Talkdesk also recently marked its fourth consecutive year on the Forbes Cloud 100, climbing nine spots to #8, underscoring the global market demand for a better way to deliver great customer experiences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ccaas—Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service* (CCaaS). This is the fourth year Talkdesk has been designated a Leader in the report.

In compiling the Magic Quadrant, Gartner conducted rigorous evaluation of nine global contact center vendors to assess their completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to Gartner, “Leaders are best described as suppliers with strong support for the four pillars of great customer service, and with an ability to serve multinational organizations with local sales and support organizations. Leaders are more likely to serve customers through channel partners and have strong brand recognition, which has resulted in a large installed base or above-average market growth as a result of customer demand. Leaders also benefit from being able to support varying levels of deployment complexity, including integrations with partners through established marketplaces.”

“Talkdesk is building an unrivaled reputation for CX innovation, customer service, and support,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. “Being consistently recognized by Gartner as a CCaaS Leader, we’re continuously working to bring organizations smarter, better ways for transforming their contact centers and customer experiences with industry-specific solutions, AI and automation, workforce engagement tools, and more. We’re also there to support them along that journey as a business partner who is dedicated to their success.”

Talkdesk has gained significant momentum towards its bold vision in recent years. This includes the introduction of 50 product innovations in the last four years, as well as new global market expansions. Talkdesk has also deepened its commitment to addressing the unique challenges of vertical industries with purpose-built contact center solutions for the specific needs of financial services, healthcare, and retail organizations. Additionally, Talkdesk AI features bring powerful technology to every day contact center tools and processes, creating the best customer experiences in a digital world.

Amazing partnership:



“Over the course of 3 years, the Talkdesk level of quality and the support provided is outstanding, not many companies in this space take the customer’s feedback to the core of what they do.” – global director, workforce optimization, retail industry

“Talkdesk must have an amazing management team because their system is excellent, their employees are amazing and the customer matters to them.” – CEO, IT services industry

“Talkdesk has been a refreshing experience from our old vendor. They are hyper-responsive to requests for support and are always looking for how to do something better and how to innovate.” – manager, product training and support, banking industry

“This has been a true asset to my role! This tool is invaluable in confirming our standards are met, or exceeded every day!” – quality assurance manager, transportation services industry

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Drew Kraus | Steve Blook | Pri Rathnayake | Pankil Sheth, 22 August 2022

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies. Our automation-first customer experience solutions optimize our customers’ most critical customer service processes. Our speed of innovation, vertical expertise, and global footprint reflect our commitment to ensuring that businesses can deliver better experiences across any industry and through any channel, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and accelerated business outcomes.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

