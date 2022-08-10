Talkdesk Climbs to #8 on 2022 Forbes Cloud 100

Advances nine spots from previous year in ranking of the world’s top 100 private cloud companies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud100—Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, today announced the company has earned a top 10 listing on the 2022 Forbes Cloud 100. This year, Talkdesk marked its fourth consecutive year on the list, soaring to #8, up nine spots from 2021.

The seventh annual Cloud 100 list of the world’s top private cloud companies, produced in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, recognizes standouts in tech’s hottest category from small startups to private-equity-backed giants. Ranging from Helsinki to Hong Kong, the companies on the list are selected for growth, sales, valuation, and culture, plus a reputation score derived in consultation with 26 CEO judges and executives from their public-cloud-company peers.

When CEO Tiago Paiva founded Talkdesk in 2011, he had a bold vision for disrupting an old market through new and better ways of delivering great customer service. Over the last decade, his team’s passion for innovation has helped organizations around the world to transform their customer interactions into meaningful moments for building brand trust and loyalty. At the same time, Talkdesk has rapidly grown into one of the most highly valued private companies in the SaaS/enterprise software space.

Within the last four years alone, Talkdesk has introduced more than 50 product innovations including: contact center platforms for industry-specific needs, a business phone system natively built on a leading CCaaS platform, and AI and automation solutions for faster, more frictionless customer interactions. The journey to unlock the promise and potential of great customer experiences continues, as Talkdesk embarks on the next 10 years of audacious innovation.

“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized as part of this prestigious ranking,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. “This achievement celebrates the courageous innovation and customer obsession that lies at the heart of everything Talkdesk does in our quest to give businesses better ways to create more personalized, productive, and profitable customer experiences.”

See why Gartner named Talkdesk a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS)

Talkdesk® is a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies. Our automation-first customer experience solutions optimize our customers' most critical customer service processes. Our speed of innovation, vertical expertise, and global footprint reflect our commitment to ensuring that businesses can deliver better experiences across any industry and through any channel, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and accelerated business outcomes.

