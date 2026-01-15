Take2Eton Transforms Global Travel Operations with the Domo AI and Data Products Platform

The travel leader streamlines operations and unlocks on-demand intelligence through unified data and AI

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$DOMO #AI--AI and data products company Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that Take2Eton, the global full-service travel management and events company, is reshaping the business travel experience using Domo. By bringing all its travel, finance, and operations data together on Domo’s AI and Data Products Platform, Take2Eton can now make faster, safer, and more sustainable decisions for its teams and customers.

Take2Eton previously used multiple systems to manage client data for operational and reporting purposes. However, as client demands for deeper insights into spend, behavior, and compliance grew, Take2Eton recognized the need to streamline this fragmented approach to create greater efficiencies in managing reporting requests.

Domo unified Take2Eton’s four core systems across travel, finance, operations, and customer data to create a single, real-time view across customer-facing tools. Now live dashboards give teams and customers a shared view of what is happening in the moment. Reports are turned around in seconds, saving hundreds of hours annually.

"Because of Domo, we've gone from just sharing data to helping our clients make smarter decisions every day," said Helen Mairs, head of data at Take2Eton. "Domo helps us turn our data into actionable insights that clients can use. Whether their focus in on cost, carbon, or care, it's all there in one place."

Rob Cope, CTO of Take2Eton added:

“Furthermore, we’re using Domo and its AI agent functionality to significantly streamline our operational processes. This has allowed us to replace much of the legacy-GDS orientated workflow with a transformative, AI-driven solution that has significantly deepened the automation we can create.”

Since adopting Domo, all Take2Eton account managers use the platform daily, significantly increasing the number of dashboards created. Data onboarding through APIs is now 90 percent faster, and automated alerts flag potential issues the moment they appear, giving teams the time and context to act before they escalate.

By embedding Domo dashboards across the business, Take2Eton can now track emissions, policy compliance, and supplier performance for their clients. Internally, teams use Domo to monitor consultant productivity, spot booking surges, and stay ahead of KPIs. Automated alerts trigger when metrics go off track, allowing teams to act quickly and course correct before small issues escalate. And when disruptions occur, like airport closures or geopolitical unrest, the Take2Eton teams can analyze patterns in real time, adjust itineraries, and activate contingency plans.

“Take2Eton is showing what’s possible when data and AI work together in Domo,” said Matt Mecham, Chief Customer Officer at Domo. “They’ve broken down silos, created new collaborative workstreams, and taken what used to be static, disconnected systems and turned them into a live intelligence network that keeps travel moving safely and efficiently.”

To learn more about how Domo has helped Take2Eton, visit https://www.domo.com/customers/take2eton.

About Take2Eton

Take2Eton Group is as an independent global business travel management company with wholly-owned operations in UK, Europe, and North America. We provide tailored travel and event management solutions, including cutting-edge technology to SMEs, multinationals, and high-net-worth individuals in diverse industry sectors. These include pharmaceutical, IT, finance, retail, energy, legal, not-for-profit, and consulting. We also provide specialist services for group air and event management, VIPs, entertainment travel, and luxury holidays. www.take2eton.com

About Domo

Domo is an AI and Data Products platform that helps companies of all sizes leverage data and AI to drive value in today’s data-driven world. Built around our customers’ preferred data foundation, powered by our award-winning Domo.AI solution, and enriched with our partner ecosystem, the Domo platform enables users to prepare, visualize, automate, distribute, and build end-to-end data products that provide solutions across the entire data journey. From hydrating your data foundation, to building fully embedded applications that can be shared with your employees and customers, to deploying AI models across a variety of providers, Domo gives users the ability to build data products that generate measurable value for the business.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

