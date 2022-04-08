Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Announces Pricing of $2.7 Billion Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) (the “Company”) announced today that it has agreed to sell in an underwritten public offering $2.7 billion aggregate principal amount of its Senior Notes, consisting of $1.0 billion of its 3.300% Senior Notes due 2024, $600 million of its 3.550% Senior Notes due 2025, $600 million of its 3.700% Senior Notes due 2027 and $500 million of its 4.000% Senior Notes due 2032.

The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to fund the cash portion of the consideration for its pending acquisition of Zynga Inc. (“Zynga”) and the expected settlement of the outstanding convertible notes issued by Zynga, and related costs and expenses. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. If the acquisition is not consummated on or prior to January 9, 2023, or is terminated prior to such date, the Company will be required to redeem the Senior Notes.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on April 14, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BNP Paribas Securities Corp. and BofA Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which is filed as part of an effective shelf registration statement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 6, 2022. You may obtain copies of these documents without charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you may request these documents by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk – 3rd Floor. Telephone: (212) 834-4533 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: WFS Customer Service, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by email at wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com or by calling 1-800-645-3751.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and Mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

