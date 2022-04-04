Take a Deep Dive Into the AI Revolution

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—The World AI Cannes Festival (WAICF) is the first global event dedicated exclusively to AI, to tech leaders who innovate in the field and to the economic, human and societal issues which will impact our lives in the very near future. While the first two days will be dedicated to professionals, on the last day of the event, the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes will open its doors to the public.

A discovery day for the general public



On Saturday, April 16, WAICF will become a hub of discovery, learning and reflection on AI. This day will give visitors a chance to discover five thematic zones. Each zone will feature a special area for demonstrations and immersive experiences.

AI and beauty

WAICF presents AI in the sectors of well-being, beauty, health and luxury. Visit the stands of tomorrow’s key players and enjoy unique experiences in the demonstration areas and Take advantage of the relaxation area to unwind and enjoy the innovative new experiences on offer in this sector.

AI and sport

An exhilarating experience awaits in 140m² of space dedicated to demonstrating AI advances in the field of sport. Test out different sports putting Artificial Intelligence to use, meet industry players and discover AI solutions on offer.

AI and art

For the first edition of WAICF, the entire first floor of the Palais des Festivals is transformed into an exhibition space focusing on the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Art. Independent contemporary art curator, Marnie Benney, brings together artists in an inspiring program that includes.

AI and environment

Farming, agriculture, energy, mobility, meet the AI experts working for the good of the environment and discover their innovative solutions.

AI and HR

Experts, speakers and recruiters will be present to welcome the general public in a 135m² space dedicated to Human Resources and present the latest innovations of Artificial Intelligence in this field.

Discover all the experiences on the WAICF website.

Accreditation

In order to request for your accreditation for the WAICF, from 14 to 16 April at Cannes, please write an email to : waicf@agence-profile.com

About the WAICF



The World AI Cannes Festival was born out of the desire to bring together businesses and individuals in Artificial Intelligence. Through a rich and diverse line up, attendees are invited to discover and understand the many ways in which artificial intelligence impacts our daily lives. The World AI Cannes Festival also presents a unique opportunity for businesses to be exposed to innovative ideas, novel information, and new findings. Businesses will be called to showcase their knowledge and experiences as well as to network with leading industry players and decision makers.

Contacts

Press contact World AI Cannes Festival 2022:

Agence Profile

+33 01 56 26 72 00



Jennifer Loison – +33 6 10 22 52 37 – waicf@agence-profile.com