Tailwind Capital Sells Stratix

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tailwind Capital (“Tailwind”) has completed the sale of Stratix Corporation (“Stratix”), a leading provider of Managed Mobility Services (MMS), to LLR Partners. As part of the transaction, Tailwind will retain an equity stake in the company alongside LLR Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

One of the most experienced pure-play enterprise mobility specialists in the U.S., Stratix helps companies adopt and manage mobile-first and mobile-only strategies that improve productivity, automate workflows and create better experiences for users and customers. The company leverages almost four decades of expertise to accelerate and inspire mobility transformation for some of the world’s largest organizations across multiple verticals, including retail, hospitality, transportation, education, healthcare, manufacturing and field services. Stratix serves its enterprise customers with a full suite of Lifecycle Services, Solution Consulting and other support services.

Will Fleder, Partner at Tailwind, commented, “Tailwind’s investment in Stratix is an excellent example of our commitment to supporting industry leaders within the IT services landscape. Throughout our partnership, Stratix achieved outstanding growth driven by its unwavering commitment to culture, innovation and serving its blue-chip client base. We thank Louis Alterman and the Stratix team for their partnership and look forward to supporting their continued growth and success.”

With the increasing volume of and complexity in mobile hardware and software, combined with labor challenges to manage them effectively, more companies are relying on outsourcing the configuration, provisioning and support of their mobile devices. Through its comprehensive set of managed mobile services, Stratix enables customers to manage their entire mobile lifecycle as they plan, purchase, deploy, support, measure, report and analyze their mobile solutions.

“MMS services are increasingly mission-critical to large enterprises, and Stratix has earned its leadership position,” said Louis Alterman, CEO of Stratix. “Every day, Stratix helps make enterprise mobility more convenient, simple and cost-effective for organizations, and we are truly Customer-Obsessed. I’m grateful for the partnership we have had with Tailwind – our business is thriving, and we are eager to now join forces with LLR as we continue our rapid growth.”

Guggenheim Securities, LLC and SVB Securities served as financial advisors to Stratix in this transaction.

About Stratix:



One of the most experienced pure-play enterprise mobility specialists, Stratix is dedicated to guaranteeing nonstop mobility. The company leverages nearly four decades of expertise to accelerate and inspire mobility transformation for some of the world’s largest organizations. Stratix’s SmartMobile programs ensure each client has the right technology, tools, and support programs in place to stay ahead. For additional information, visit www.stratixcorp.com.

About Tailwind Capital:



Tailwind Capital is a middle market private equity firm focused on services companies in three core subsectors – Infrastructure Services, Supply Chain and IT Services. Tailwind partners with management teams to Accelerate Change, our operationally intensive approach to value creation through investments in Talent, Technology and Transformative M&A. Since inception, Tailwind has invested approximately $4 billion in over 200 acquisitions, including over 50 platform companies and over 170 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.tailwind.com.

Contacts

Media:

FGS Global



TailwindCapital-SVC@sardverb.com