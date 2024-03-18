Tailored Discoveries for Every Shopper: Monetate Reveals Next-Gen Personalized Search

Business users can deliver NLP and ML-driven search experiences that can be further refined through integrated AB testing and segmentation

At the heart of Monetate’s offering is a fusion of Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. This powerful combination enables the platform to understand shopper queries with unrivaled precision, resulting in highly relevant search results that leverage and cater to real-time shopping intent, like clicks and search queries, and contextual and historical data, like purchase history or geographical information.

“Helping shoppers find the products they need effortlessly through truly effective search is essential to today’s top brands and retailers. Through Monetate’s continued investment in innovation, we are significantly improving the experience for end users while giving our clients intuitive tools to manage the experience,” said Brian Wilson, CEO of Monetate. “With Monetate Personalized Search, on the heels of the release of Monetate for Merchandisers, we’re leveraging advanced NLP capabilities alongside our industry-leading machine learning to reshape how merchandisers deliver search experiences and consumers discover new products.”

Key features of Monetate Personalized Search include:

Sophisticated NLP Capabilities: Understand the intent and meaning behind each search query, enabling more accurate and relevant results.

Integrated Personalization & Optimization: Deliver the optimal search experience to every customer through AI-driven personalization and testing.

Deliver the optimal search experience to every customer through AI-driven personalization and testing. Superior Merchandising Features : Boost or bury products in search results, create keyword-based campaigns, and enhance type-ahead search terms with relevant product recommendations.

Segmentation & Targeting: Define different search and discovery experiences for different customer segments.



“These major improvements further transform us into the go-to digital merchandising and discovery solution,” said Eric Rosado, Chief Product Officer at Monetate. “Within an integrated UI, global merchandising and marketing teams can launch search experiences with ease that support larger digital and personalization strategies.”

Learn how to offer shopper-centric search using Monetate here. If you’re attending Shoptalk this week (March 17-20), drop by Monetate’s booth (1704) for more information.

ABOUT MONETATE

Monetate helps organizations make eCommerce personal and profitable. It helps merchandising, marketing, and technical teams deliver category-defining customer experiences that influence over $230 billion in revenue annually.

More of the top 1,000 retailers than any other vendor use Monetate’s AI-powered merchandising, testing, and personalization capabilities to increase customer engagement, boost conversion rates, and maximize revenue through interactions that matter to customers.

Global companies like Office Depot and Lufthansa Group deliver shopper-centric content, product recommendations, and experiences powered by Monetate’s unique blend of machine learning and natural language processing that analyze real-time and historical data, intent, and meaning. Learn more at www.monetate.com.

