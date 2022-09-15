Taifang Technology Announces Second Generation of Automotive-Intelligence Perception Systems

TAIPS 2.0 Enables Vehicles to Intelligently Sense and Report Contact, From Small to Significant, Virtually Anywhere on the Automobile

BEIJING & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Taifang Technology Co. Ltd., a leading innovator in force-sensing elastic-wave technology for consumer applications, today announced the newest release of its advanced touch-sensing technology for the automotive market. The second-generation of the Taifang Automobile Intelligent Perception System, or TAIPS™, builds on Taifang’s successful deployment of TAIPS 1.0, which already has been adopted by global automobile manufactures.

At the heart of TAIPS technology are a unique formula material sensor and an advanced algorithm. TAIPS 2.0 improves upon the sensor and algorithm to significantly increase the system’s incident sensitivity; it’s now able to sense and report on collisions as low as one kilometer per hour, which fills a gap in the automotive industry in low-speed crashes. Additionally, the system uses a combination of high-and low-pressure molding technology, which reduces sensing-system costs.

“Our commitment to pedestrian safety, driver safety and vehicle security is unwavering,” said Charles Du, Taifang founder and chief executive officer. “We designed the TAIPS platform to be applicable to various vehicle types, including driverless cars, and for a wide range of incident scenarios. With TAIPS 2.0, we’ve evolved the platform further, ensuring it accurately senses and reports even minor collisions, is applicable in a broader range of vehicle types, improves driver and pedestrian safety, and reduces overall materials costs.”

Capturing highly accurate data from touch sensors throughout a vehicle’s “skin,” TAIPS provides drivers, vehicle owners and operating platforms with extensive, instantaneous information on automobile incidents – from innocuous human contact to serious collisions. The system is comprised of several small sensors just millimeters in size, a controller, and intelligent, elastic wave-based algorithms. Whether it’s a slight touch to the exterior of TAIPS-equipped automobile or a serious collision occurs, the system quickly identifies the location and severity, triggers any necessary pre-defined processes, then generates a report for the vehicle’s driver, owner and/or remote operating platform.

TAIPS is able to complement existing on-board sensors, helping to optimize vehicles’ sensing systems. Through the system’s sensors and algorithms, TAIPS intelligently recognizes a collision event, then sends a signal to the on-board cameras that record the event from multiple directions.

Taifang brings the interaction between people and machines to the next level through its 3D force-sensing, elastic-wave technology. Unlike other force-touch products on the market, Taifang solutions can be applied to virtually any solid surface, including metal, glass, wood, plastic, and composites. Additionally, the technology opens up tremendous possibilities for low-power and cost-efficient products for portable computers, wearable devices and automotive systems.

For information on Taifang automotive touch-sensing solutions, please go to: www.taifangtech.com/solution/2.

About Taifang

Headquartered in Beijing, China, with North America offices in Silicon Valley, Taifang Technology Co. Ltd. was founded in 2015 and has evolved to become a leading developer of elastic-wave, force-sensing solutions for consumer and automotive markets around the globe.

TAIPS is a trademark of Beijing Taifang Technology Co., Ltd.

